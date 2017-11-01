281 North Sycamore Street

Amenities

Gorgeous, upgraded 2 bed 1 bath + Large Office Live/ Work Smart Townhome located in the heart of Santa Ana! This spacious 2,414 sq ft home has a spacious commercial office space on the first floor with room for your entire team. This brightly lit live/ work home offers the perfect work from home set up, with a conference room, built in desk, separate AC, smart digital entry and energy efficient LED lights and fans. Up the stairs you'll walk into a luxurious, residential penthouse on the third floor. The third floor features an incredible open floor plan, connecting the sizable dining room, living room, a high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and two large bedrooms. This massive penthouse boasts modern fixtures throughout complimenting the urban aesthetic, surround sound, smart hubs and a water softening system. Along with ample bedroom and closet space, parking has never been easier with direct access to a spacious 2 car garage with built in storage and LED lighting. Washer and dryer in unit.



Just minutes from the nearest restaurants, shopping centers, and access to the 5 freeway. Shown by appointment only. Contact Optum Real Estate Management today to schedule your showing! Click the link below for a virtual tour:



youtube.com/watch?v=9Ncq9_9FHLw