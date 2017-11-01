All apartments in Santa Ana
281 North Sycamore Street
281 North Sycamore Street

281 North Sycamore Street · (949) 239-6673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

281 North Sycamore Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous, upgraded 2 bed 1 bath + Large Office Live/ Work Smart Townhome located in the heart of Santa Ana! This spacious 2,414 sq ft home has a spacious commercial office space on the first floor with room for your entire team. This brightly lit live/ work home offers the perfect work from home set up, with a conference room, built in desk, separate AC, smart digital entry and energy efficient LED lights and fans. Up the stairs you'll walk into a luxurious, residential penthouse on the third floor. The third floor features an incredible open floor plan, connecting the sizable dining room, living room, a high-end kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and two large bedrooms. This massive penthouse boasts modern fixtures throughout complimenting the urban aesthetic, surround sound, smart hubs and a water softening system. Along with ample bedroom and closet space, parking has never been easier with direct access to a spacious 2 car garage with built in storage and LED lighting. Washer and dryer in unit.

Just minutes from the nearest restaurants, shopping centers, and access to the 5 freeway. Shown by appointment only. Contact Optum Real Estate Management today to schedule your showing! Click the link below for a virtual tour:

youtube.com/watch?v=9Ncq9_9FHLw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 North Sycamore Street have any available units?
281 North Sycamore Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 North Sycamore Street have?
Some of 281 North Sycamore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 North Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
281 North Sycamore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 North Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 281 North Sycamore Street is pet friendly.
Does 281 North Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 281 North Sycamore Street does offer parking.
Does 281 North Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 281 North Sycamore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 North Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 281 North Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 281 North Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 281 North Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 281 North Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 North Sycamore Street has units with dishwashers.
