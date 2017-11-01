2713 W Orion Ave 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartments - Property Id: 223161



This apartment is situated close to the area of South Coast Metro neighborhood, South Coast Plaza, and it has covered back porch, covered front porch, front patio with a large tree in the middle, one parking space next to back door (side of the building), laundry room with hookups, brand new stove, hood range and dishwasher, freshly paint, ceiling fan in each room. Month to month lease. If you are interested, please call us.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223161

Property Id 223161



(RLNE5813761)