2713 W Orion Ave 2

Amenities
2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartments - Property Id: 223161
This apartment is situated close to the area of South Coast Metro neighborhood, South Coast Plaza, and it has covered back porch, covered front porch, front patio with a large tree in the middle, one parking space next to back door (side of the building), laundry room with hookups, brand new stove, hood range and dishwasher, freshly paint, ceiling fan in each room. Month to month lease. If you are interested, please call us.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223161
