Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2713 W Orion Ave 2

2713 West Orion Avenue · (714) 651-8306
Location

2713 West Orion Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartments - Property Id: 223161

This apartment is situated close to the area of South Coast Metro neighborhood, South Coast Plaza, and it has covered back porch, covered front porch, front patio with a large tree in the middle, one parking space next to back door (side of the building), laundry room with hookups, brand new stove, hood range and dishwasher, freshly paint, ceiling fan in each room. Month to month lease. If you are interested, please call us.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223161
Property Id 223161

(RLNE5813761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 W Orion Ave 2 have any available units?
2713 W Orion Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 W Orion Ave 2 have?
Some of 2713 W Orion Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 W Orion Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2713 W Orion Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 W Orion Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2713 W Orion Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2713 W Orion Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2713 W Orion Ave 2 does offer parking.
Does 2713 W Orion Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 W Orion Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 W Orion Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 2713 W Orion Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2713 W Orion Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2713 W Orion Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 W Orion Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 W Orion Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
