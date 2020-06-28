2625 West Orion Avenue - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious front unit apartment in South Coast Metro. This 3 bed / 2 bath has recently been fully upgraded! Upgrades include new windows, tile and laminate flooring throughout, new HVAC unit - central a/c and heat, garage door and motor and much more! Unit comes with a detached two car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Living room is spacious and has a cozy fireplace. Enclosed patio accessible off of the kitchen. Great location- minutes away from South Coast Plaza, great restaurants, entertainment and quick access to John Wayne Airport, 405/55/73 freeways!



KW Huntington Beach

DRE #01932401



Yvette Seecutt

DRE #01757605