Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:02 PM

2625 West Orion Avenue - 1

2625 West Orion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2625 West Orion Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious front unit apartment in South Coast Metro. This 3 bed / 2 bath has recently been fully upgraded! Upgrades include new windows, tile and laminate flooring throughout, new HVAC unit - central a/c and heat, garage door and motor and much more! Unit comes with a detached two car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Living room is spacious and has a cozy fireplace. Enclosed patio accessible off of the kitchen. Great location- minutes away from South Coast Plaza, great restaurants, entertainment and quick access to John Wayne Airport, 405/55/73 freeways!

KW Huntington Beach
DRE #01932401

Yvette Seecutt
DRE #01757605

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 West Orion Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

