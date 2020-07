Amenities

Ready to Move In Spacious Three bedrooms & two full baths, Two Story End Unit Townhome on a very Desirable Neighborhood. Property is located in a very Private and Quite Area. Two Car detached Garage that connects with the back patio for direct access to the unit. Home has central Air Conditioning and Heating System, Dual pane windows and Recent flooring and paint. Spacious Private Patio, Inside Laundry Room and must importantly the home comes completely furnished.