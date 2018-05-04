2606 W Curie Avenue

Amenities

Exceptional opportunity to lease Unit A!!! Fantastic light and bright home with a fully fenced back yard on a cul-de-sac location!! Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms (1 main floor bedroom, additional 2 bedrooms and master bedroom upstairs), 2.5 baths, central air and a 2-car garage! Home has been upgraded with all new granite counter tops throughout, new doors, new baseboards, new blinds, new paint and carpet throughout! Kitchen features a free standing range and new dishwasher! All bathrooms have been upgraded with new vanities, new faucet fixtures, new toilets, and all new bathtubs! Walk to elementary and high schools! Excellent location to shopping, schools, freeways, South Coast Plaza and more!! Must see, this will go fast!! Call the Listing office to check availability today! (949)248-1888