Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:31 AM

2606 W Curie Avenue

2606 West Curie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2606 West Curie Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional opportunity to lease Unit A!!! Fantastic light and bright home with a fully fenced back yard on a cul-de-sac location!! Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms (1 main floor bedroom, additional 2 bedrooms and master bedroom upstairs), 2.5 baths, central air and a 2-car garage! Home has been upgraded with all new granite counter tops throughout, new doors, new baseboards, new blinds, new paint and carpet throughout! Kitchen features a free standing range and new dishwasher! All bathrooms have been upgraded with new vanities, new faucet fixtures, new toilets, and all new bathtubs! Walk to elementary and high schools! Excellent location to shopping, schools, freeways, South Coast Plaza and more!! Must see, this will go fast!! Call the Listing office to check availability today! (949)248-1888

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 W Curie Avenue have any available units?
2606 W Curie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 W Curie Avenue have?
Some of 2606 W Curie Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 W Curie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2606 W Curie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 W Curie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2606 W Curie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2606 W Curie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2606 W Curie Avenue offers parking.
Does 2606 W Curie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 W Curie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 W Curie Avenue have a pool?
No, 2606 W Curie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2606 W Curie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2606 W Curie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 W Curie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 W Curie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
