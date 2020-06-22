All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2321 Old Grand Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2321 Old Grand Street
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

2321 Old Grand Street

2321 Old Grand Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Cabrillo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2321 Old Grand Street, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
The opportunities are endless. Huge home in Sherwood Estates, 4,345 Sq.Ft. of beauty. Formal living room and dining room, marble floors, dream kitchen great for entertaining with solid oak cabinets, large breakfast bar area and island with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, recessed lights and crown molding. Spacious family room off the kitchen with large fireplace, marble floors and sliding door that opens to a large enclosed recreation room with tile flooring, ceiling fans and a flat screen TV. Two oversized bedrooms on first floor and six more bedrooms upstairs. First floor includes, large full bathroom and two hallway closets. Beautiful wood banister surrounds the stairs that lead to the second floor. Six bedrooms are on the second floor and two study or office areas are also on the 2nd floor. Front yard and backyard are low maintenance. Lemon and lime trees in backyard. Three car garage with storage cabinets. Conveniently located, close to shopping, dining, sporting venues, cultural centers & recreational activities. Also close to 5, 55, 22 & 57 Freeways. Chapman University / Orange School District. This wonderful home is in move-in condition. This is absolutely a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Old Grand Street have any available units?
2321 Old Grand Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Old Grand Street have?
Some of 2321 Old Grand Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Old Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Old Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Old Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Old Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2321 Old Grand Street offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Old Grand Street does offer parking.
Does 2321 Old Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Old Grand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Old Grand Street have a pool?
No, 2321 Old Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Old Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 2321 Old Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Old Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Old Grand Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine