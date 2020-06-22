2321 Old Grand Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse garage

The opportunities are endless. Huge home in Sherwood Estates, 4,345 Sq.Ft. of beauty. Formal living room and dining room, marble floors, dream kitchen great for entertaining with solid oak cabinets, large breakfast bar area and island with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, recessed lights and crown molding. Spacious family room off the kitchen with large fireplace, marble floors and sliding door that opens to a large enclosed recreation room with tile flooring, ceiling fans and a flat screen TV. Two oversized bedrooms on first floor and six more bedrooms upstairs. First floor includes, large full bathroom and two hallway closets. Beautiful wood banister surrounds the stairs that lead to the second floor. Six bedrooms are on the second floor and two study or office areas are also on the 2nd floor. Front yard and backyard are low maintenance. Lemon and lime trees in backyard. Three car garage with storage cabinets. Conveniently located, close to shopping, dining, sporting venues, cultural centers & recreational activities. Also close to 5, 55, 22 & 57 Freeways. Chapman University / Orange School District. This wonderful home is in move-in condition. This is absolutely a must see!!!