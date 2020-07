Amenities

dishwasher range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities

Rarely corner lot home available for lease in this beautiful Westwind gated community. Located in the quiet cul-de-sac, with a large drive way.

A light and bright home with vaulted ceilings and many mature fruit trees around the yard. Tile flooring through out the 1st level.

Centrally located close to schools, restaurants and shopping center. Must see.