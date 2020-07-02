2005 W 11th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Completely & tastefully remodeled single family home situated in a very quiet street with beautiful treeline, the house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious enclosed patio/bonus room and an attached 2-car garage. This wonderful property has gone through a major renovation! The complete kitchen remodel with its new appliances, new cabinets, new countertop, white wood cabinets, new sink, new interior paint throughout along with beautiful new flooring, attached garage, huge private backyard with plenty of fruit trees. This beautiful home is centrally located in a nice Santa Ana neighborhood, close to freeways, Santa Ana College, supermarkets, restaurants, gym, and much more!