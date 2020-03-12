All apartments in Santa Ana
2004 Greenleaf Street
2004 Greenleaf Street

2004 Greenleaf Street · No Longer Available
Santa Ana
Location

2004 Greenleaf Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
clubhouse
The type of house that exemplifies the character of Floral Park....this charming English Tudor has it all! Updated kitchen, upgraded bathrooms, refinished hard wood floors, vaulted ceilings, beautiful windows and a fantastic location in the middle of this special neighborhood. With architectural details throughout this home also boasts a huge upstairs bonus room, which could be used for an office, recreation room, or additional bedroom space. If you have been looking for an opportunity to experience this one of a kind neighborhood, this is your opportunity!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Does 2004 Greenleaf Street have any available units?
2004 Greenleaf Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Greenleaf Street have?
Some of 2004 Greenleaf Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Greenleaf Street currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Greenleaf Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Greenleaf Street pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Greenleaf Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2004 Greenleaf Street offer parking?
No, 2004 Greenleaf Street does not offer parking.
Does 2004 Greenleaf Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Greenleaf Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Greenleaf Street have a pool?
No, 2004 Greenleaf Street does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Greenleaf Street have accessible units?
No, 2004 Greenleaf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Greenleaf Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Greenleaf Street does not have units with dishwashers.
