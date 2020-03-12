2004 Greenleaf Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

The type of house that exemplifies the character of Floral Park....this charming English Tudor has it all! Updated kitchen, upgraded bathrooms, refinished hard wood floors, vaulted ceilings, beautiful windows and a fantastic location in the middle of this special neighborhood. With architectural details throughout this home also boasts a huge upstairs bonus room, which could be used for an office, recreation room, or additional bedroom space. If you have been looking for an opportunity to experience this one of a kind neighborhood, this is your opportunity!