185 E City Place Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

185 E City Place Drive

185 E City Place Dr · No Longer Available
Location

185 E City Place Dr, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TRENDY and VERY COOL!! City Place offers New York Loft Inspired Design Where you can Live/Work in the Heart of the OC. This 2 Bedroom + Office and 2 Bath Modern Loft. has the Option for a First Floor Home Office. The Very Spacious Gourmet Kitchen Features Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances and brownish Granite Counter Tops. Could easily be an Open Living Room from kitchen. You Can Open the 2 Story Roll Up Windows with the 20’+ Ceilings!! Granite Tiles Throughout. The Master has Custom Cabinets and Master Bath with Large Tub and Separate Shower. The 2 Car Garage has Direct Access. Walk to Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment. Enjoy the “Luxury Lifestyle” at City Place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 E City Place Drive have any available units?
185 E City Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 E City Place Drive have?
Some of 185 E City Place Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 E City Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
185 E City Place Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 E City Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 185 E City Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 185 E City Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 185 E City Place Drive does offer parking.
Does 185 E City Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 E City Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 E City Place Drive have a pool?
No, 185 E City Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 185 E City Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 185 E City Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 185 E City Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 E City Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
