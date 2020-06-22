185 E City Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

TRENDY and VERY COOL!! City Place offers New York Loft Inspired Design Where you can Live/Work in the Heart of the OC. This 2 Bedroom + Office and 2 Bath Modern Loft. has the Option for a First Floor Home Office. The Very Spacious Gourmet Kitchen Features Top of the Line Stainless Steel Appliances and brownish Granite Counter Tops. Could easily be an Open Living Room from kitchen. You Can Open the 2 Story Roll Up Windows with the 20’+ Ceilings!! Granite Tiles Throughout. The Master has Custom Cabinets and Master Bath with Large Tub and Separate Shower. The 2 Car Garage has Direct Access. Walk to Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment. Enjoy the “Luxury Lifestyle” at City Place.