Santa Ana, CA
1816 N Ross Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

1816 N Ross Street

1816 North Ross Street · No Longer Available
Location

1816 North Ross Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Here is your chance to live in wonderful Floral Park! Few are as endearing as the Craftsman bungalow at 1816 Ross Street. Yesteryear charm reimagined in modern luxury is perfectly blended inside and out. The interior has been remodeled—savor restored hardwood floors, custom wainscoting and crown molding, custom 5 panel doors, and original built-in bookshelves. The kitchen is an awe-inspiring vision of stately white cabinets, precision cut quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances situated in an expansive open space designed for entertainment. The master bedroom suite is fit for royalty: spacious, with handsome hardwood floors, French doors leading to the back yard, and the en suite master bath is a pairing of old and new with charming claw foot tub, custom-designed glass shower, and crisp double vanity accentuated by vintage tilework. The back yard is an alluring haven of lush landscaping and two patio areas shaded by mature trees that are ideal for outdoor lounging and dining. Soak in the Southern California sunsets in this delightful home and enjoy the character of craftmanship of this unique space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 N Ross Street have any available units?
1816 N Ross Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 N Ross Street have?
Some of 1816 N Ross Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 N Ross Street currently offering any rent specials?
1816 N Ross Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 N Ross Street pet-friendly?
No, 1816 N Ross Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1816 N Ross Street offer parking?
Yes, 1816 N Ross Street offers parking.
Does 1816 N Ross Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 N Ross Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 N Ross Street have a pool?
No, 1816 N Ross Street does not have a pool.
Does 1816 N Ross Street have accessible units?
No, 1816 N Ross Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 N Ross Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 N Ross Street has units with dishwashers.
