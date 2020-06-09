1816 N Ross Street

Amenities

Here is your chance to live in wonderful Floral Park! Few are as endearing as the Craftsman bungalow at 1816 Ross Street. Yesteryear charm reimagined in modern luxury is perfectly blended inside and out. The interior has been remodeled—savor restored hardwood floors, custom wainscoting and crown molding, custom 5 panel doors, and original built-in bookshelves. The kitchen is an awe-inspiring vision of stately white cabinets, precision cut quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances situated in an expansive open space designed for entertainment. The master bedroom suite is fit for royalty: spacious, with handsome hardwood floors, French doors leading to the back yard, and the en suite master bath is a pairing of old and new with charming claw foot tub, custom-designed glass shower, and crisp double vanity accentuated by vintage tilework. The back yard is an alluring haven of lush landscaping and two patio areas shaded by mature trees that are ideal for outdoor lounging and dining. Soak in the Southern California sunsets in this delightful home and enjoy the character of craftmanship of this unique space.