All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1739 River Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1739 River Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1739 River Lane

1739 River Lane · (562) 494-3805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1739 River Lane, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Trask Fairview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1739 River Lane · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
JUST LISTED!!! 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL ON CUL-DE-SAC - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Single story POOL home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood with an attached 2 car garage. Close to "The Block", 22 and 5 freeways. Features a step down family room with a gas FIREPLACE; large, open kitchen with large dining area. Home has a NEW paint and windows throughout. Hall bathroom has been completely REMODELED. Ceiling fans in family room and bedrooms. Master bedroom features a lush vanity and has direct access to pool through large sliding glass door along with a separate 3/4 bathroom en-suite. NEW luxury vinyl in high traffic areas. NEW carpet in bedrooms. Stove, microwave and dishwasher are included. Washer and dryer hook-ups inside double garage. Owner pays for pool maintenance and landscaping.

1 Year Lease
Monthly Rent: $2,800.00
Security Deposit: $2,900.00(OAC)

No Pets
No Evictions
No Smoking
4 Occupants Max

MUST schedule a viewing before applying. It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit before applying. Please call (562) 494-3805 Ext. 206 OR 207.

(RLNE5834604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 River Lane have any available units?
1739 River Lane has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 River Lane have?
Some of 1739 River Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1739 River Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 River Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1739 River Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1739 River Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1739 River Lane does offer parking.
Does 1739 River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 River Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1739 River Lane has a pool.
Does 1739 River Lane have accessible units?
No, 1739 River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 River Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1739 River Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1739 River Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity