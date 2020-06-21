1739 River Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

JUST LISTED!!! 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL ON CUL-DE-SAC - AVAILABLE NOW!!! Single story POOL home on a cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood with an attached 2 car garage. Close to "The Block", 22 and 5 freeways. Features a step down family room with a gas FIREPLACE; large, open kitchen with large dining area. Home has a NEW paint and windows throughout. Hall bathroom has been completely REMODELED. Ceiling fans in family room and bedrooms. Master bedroom features a lush vanity and has direct access to pool through large sliding glass door along with a separate 3/4 bathroom en-suite. NEW luxury vinyl in high traffic areas. NEW carpet in bedrooms. Stove, microwave and dishwasher are included. Washer and dryer hook-ups inside double garage. Owner pays for pool maintenance and landscaping.



1 Year Lease

Monthly Rent: $2,800.00

Security Deposit: $2,900.00(OAC)



No Pets

No Evictions

No Smoking

4 Occupants Max



MUST schedule a viewing before applying. It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit before applying. Please call (562) 494-3805 Ext. 206 OR 207.



(RLNE5834604)