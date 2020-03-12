1708 Normandy Place # B

Amenities
Price Reduction ! Two Bedroom One Bath Condo in Santa Ana- In a Community with a Pool - 1708 Normandy Place
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Rent $1,650.00/Deposit $1,650.00
OAC with a 10 month lease
• 2 Bedroom Condominium
• 1 Bathroom
• 2 Story Unit
• Approximately 840 Sq ft
• Freshly painted
• Gas stove/oven
• Kitchen hood
• Central heat
• Central A/C
- Tile on 1st floor
• Carpet on 2nd floor
• Dining ceiling fan
• Laundry facility onsite
• Swimming pool in Community
• Shared garage with storage & additional assigned parking at $25 per year.
• Resident(s) pays for gas and electricity
We are conducting Virtual Tours and can accommodate a self showing
For more information, please call (714) 772-4400
ConsensYs Property Management
1380 South Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim CA 92805
(714) 772-4400 • (714) 772-5522 Fax
www.consensyspm.com
Corporate Broker License #: 01788395
No Pets Allowed
