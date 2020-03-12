All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1708 Normandy Place # B

1708 Normandy Place · (714) 772-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1708 Normandy Place, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southeast Industrial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1708 Normandy Place # B · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Price Reduction ! Two Bedroom One Bath Condo in Santa Ana- In a Community with a Pool - 1708 Normandy Place
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Rent $1,650.00/Deposit $1,650.00
OAC with a 10 month lease

• 2 Bedroom Condominium
• 1 Bathroom
• 2 Story Unit
• Approximately 840 Sq ft
• Freshly painted
• Gas stove/oven
• Kitchen hood
• Central heat
• Central A/C
- Tile on 1st floor
• Carpet on 2nd floor
• Dining ceiling fan
• Laundry facility onsite
• Swimming pool in Community
• Shared garage with storage & additional assigned parking at $25 per year.
• Resident(s) pays for gas and electricity

We are conducting Virtual Tours and can accommodate a self showing

For more information, please call (714) 772-4400

ConsensYs Property Management
1380 South Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim CA 92805
(714) 772-4400 • (714) 772-5522 Fax
www.consensyspm.com
Corporate Broker License #: 01788395

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3449489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Normandy Place # B have any available units?
1708 Normandy Place # B has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Normandy Place # B have?
Some of 1708 Normandy Place # B's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Normandy Place # B currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Normandy Place # B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Normandy Place # B pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Normandy Place # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1708 Normandy Place # B offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Normandy Place # B does offer parking.
Does 1708 Normandy Place # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Normandy Place # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Normandy Place # B have a pool?
Yes, 1708 Normandy Place # B has a pool.
Does 1708 Normandy Place # B have accessible units?
No, 1708 Normandy Place # B does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Normandy Place # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Normandy Place # B does not have units with dishwashers.
