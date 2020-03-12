1708 Normandy Place # B

Amenities

Price Reduction ! Two Bedroom One Bath Condo in Santa Ana- In a Community with a Pool - 1708 Normandy Place

Santa Ana, CA 92705



Rent $1,650.00/Deposit $1,650.00

OAC with a 10 month lease



• 2 Bedroom Condominium

• 1 Bathroom

• 2 Story Unit

• Approximately 840 Sq ft

• Freshly painted

• Gas stove/oven

• Kitchen hood

• Central heat

• Central A/C

- Tile on 1st floor

• Carpet on 2nd floor

• Dining ceiling fan

• Laundry facility onsite

• Swimming pool in Community

• Shared garage with storage & additional assigned parking at $25 per year.

• Resident(s) pays for gas and electricity



We are conducting Virtual Tours and can accommodate a self showing



For more information, please call (714) 772-4400



ConsensYs Property Management

1380 South Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim CA 92805

(714) 772-4400 • (714) 772-5522 Fax

www.consensyspm.com

Corporate Broker License #: 01788395



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3449489)