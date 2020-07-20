1318 S Rene Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Truly an amazing opportunity on this private gated, lush landscaped, 3 bedroom home! At entry, this home offers a cozy covered front porch area that then opens to the large living room which offers a custom mantled fireplace. The tiled dining area is connected to the galley kitchen which also offers tile flooring and a ceiling fan. All bedrooms feature ceiling fans and carpet flooring. Hallway bathroom Bose tile flooring, granite countertops and shower/tub combo. Two of the bedrooms have a connecting Jack and Jill half-bathroom. The large backyard offers plenty area for entertaining, with its 2 large covered patios. One of the covered patios features a custom barbecue Island, ready for those summer time BBQs! Also featured is block wall fencing, plenty of lush plants and palm trees throughout the property and custom hardscape in front and back of the home. Ideally in walking distances to parks, shopping and Just blocks from highly- rated Mater Dei H.S.