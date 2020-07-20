All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated June 15 2019 at 7:05 AM

1318 S Rene Dr

1318 South Rene Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1318 South Rene Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Truly an amazing opportunity on this private gated, lush landscaped, 3 bedroom home! At entry, this home offers a cozy covered front porch area that then opens to the large living room which offers a custom mantled fireplace. The tiled dining area is connected to the galley kitchen which also offers tile flooring and a ceiling fan. All bedrooms feature ceiling fans and carpet flooring. Hallway bathroom Bose tile flooring, granite countertops and shower/tub combo. Two of the bedrooms have a connecting Jack and Jill half-bathroom. The large backyard offers plenty area for entertaining, with its 2 large covered patios. One of the covered patios features a custom barbecue Island, ready for those summer time BBQs! Also featured is block wall fencing, plenty of lush plants and palm trees throughout the property and custom hardscape in front and back of the home. Ideally in walking distances to parks, shopping and Just blocks from highly- rated Mater Dei H.S.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 S Rene Dr have any available units?
1318 S Rene Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 S Rene Dr have?
Some of 1318 S Rene Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 S Rene Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1318 S Rene Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 S Rene Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 S Rene Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1318 S Rene Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1318 S Rene Dr offers parking.
Does 1318 S Rene Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 S Rene Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 S Rene Dr have a pool?
No, 1318 S Rene Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1318 S Rene Dr have accessible units?
No, 1318 S Rene Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 S Rene Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1318 S Rene Dr has units with dishwashers.
