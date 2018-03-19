All apartments in Santa Ana
1302 North Harbor Boulevard
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

1302 North Harbor Boulevard

1302 N Harbor Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1302 N Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Harbor Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
HURRY ! FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY !!!!!

Get a $500 move in discount if you sign a lease on or before 4/25/2020.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Amazing, 4 bedrooms, 3.5-bathrooms condo in the dynamic neighborhood of Harbor Boulevard in Santa Ana. The community features a playground, a shared pool, and access to public transportation.

The bright and spacious unfurnished interior features laminate and tile floors. The spacious kitchen with an island counter is complete with granite countertops with backsplash, fine wood cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The airy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall with sliding glass door, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include ceiling fans, and centralized air conditioning are installed for climate control.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and electricity. Landlord will cover the HOA fees (which includes landscaping) and parking rent.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
A 2-car garage and parking lot with an assigned number is available. There is a $250 parking fee which the owner will pay for the first year if the tenant will use it. The tenant will need a parking permit at night but can park anywhere in the parking lot during the day.

Storage is available in the unit.

Small pets or cats are allowed on the property but no dogs. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not req

(RLNE5480553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

