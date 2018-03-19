1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed carport pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed pet friendly

Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo w/ 1 Assigned Carport Space - Awesome 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level condo in the Cabrillo Park Townhomes; freshly painted with two toned custom paint; vaulted smooth ceilings, built-in microwave and gas stove, and dishwasher. Carpet throughout; A/C; fireplace in spacious living room; breakfast bar; plenty of closet and cabinet space and large bedroom with ceiling fan. Private balcony with storage closet. The community offers on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool with beautiful lush landscaping and streams throughout. 1 assigned carport space and 1 parking pass included. Gas, water, and trash included. A cat will be considered with an additional deposit.



Rent $1550

Deposit $1100

Available 6/22/19



(RLNE2333408)