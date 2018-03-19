All apartments in Santa Ana
1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E

1280 Cabrillo Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1280 Cabrillo Park Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo w/ 1 Assigned Carport Space - Awesome 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level condo in the Cabrillo Park Townhomes; freshly painted with two toned custom paint; vaulted smooth ceilings, built-in microwave and gas stove, and dishwasher. Carpet throughout; A/C; fireplace in spacious living room; breakfast bar; plenty of closet and cabinet space and large bedroom with ceiling fan. Private balcony with storage closet. The community offers on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool with beautiful lush landscaping and streams throughout. 1 assigned carport space and 1 parking pass included. Gas, water, and trash included. A cat will be considered with an additional deposit.

Rent $1550
Deposit $1100
Available 6/22/19

(RLNE2333408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E have any available units?
1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E have?
Some of 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E is pet friendly.
Does 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E offer parking?
Yes, 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E offers parking.
Does 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E have a pool?
Yes, 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E has a pool.
Does 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E have accessible units?
No, 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1280 Cabrillo Park Dr. #E has units with dishwashers.
