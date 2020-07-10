All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

1123 W Walnut Street

1123 West Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

1123 West Walnut Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Pico-Lowell

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
This lovely home feature 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious open floor plan and remodeled kitchen! Enjoy an expansive granite kitchen counter top, ample pantry space, upgraded fixtures, recessed lighting and much more! All bedrooms have laminate wood flooring and bathrooms have upgraded tile with inlay details! A long gated driveway leads to a pristine 2 car-garage and encloses front and back yards featuring decomposed granite hardscape. Located in Historic Downtown Santa Ana, shopping, dining and schools are near by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

