Location

1113 E Aspen St, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
REMODELED SINGLE STORY HOME LOCATED ON A CULDESAC! New laminate flooring in kitchen. New Central AC/Heating system. Attractive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry leads to a living room with a brick fireplace, dining area and plenty of windows for natural lighting. Kitchen includes built-in electric cooktop, dishwasher, oven, large pantry and plenty of kitchen storage. Kitchen leads to laundry room (washer and gas dryer hook ups) and half bathroom and an attached 2 car garage. Home also includes a family room, carpet throughout, ceiling fans, ample storage space, and tiled shower. Backyard is spacious with a covered patio and perfect for entertainment for any time of year. Pet friendly (additional deposit of $250 per pet, breed and size restrictions apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Aspen St have any available units?
1113 Aspen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Aspen St have?
Some of 1113 Aspen St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Aspen St currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Aspen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Aspen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Aspen St is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Aspen St offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Aspen St offers parking.
Does 1113 Aspen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Aspen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Aspen St have a pool?
No, 1113 Aspen St does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Aspen St have accessible units?
No, 1113 Aspen St does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Aspen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Aspen St has units with dishwashers.
