All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:27 AM

1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard

1010 W MacArthur Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1010 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92707
South Coast

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Prime location in gated community: Updated quiet and naturally well-lit 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom 2nd floor end unit condo in the South Coast Metro area. Remodeled 3 years ago with high end quartz counter-tops, under mount sinks in kitchen & bath, fridge, dishwasher, stove, new tub and tile shower surround, new paint, new carpet, recessed lights, closet organizer, ceiling fan in bedroom, and lots of storage. Balcony overlooking one of 5 spas in MacArthur Village with tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, fitness center, club house, BBQ and picnic areas and 24 hour guards. Walking distance to South Coast Plaza, Performing Arts Center, dining options and shopping. Easy access to the 405, 55, 73 and 5 freeways and John Wayne airport is minutes away. As are office high rises in the Irvine CBD.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard have any available units?
1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard have?
Some of 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 West Mac Arthur Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine