Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

This is Gated Community, the shopping mall & plaza around near freeway 405 & 55 very convenience location. There have two bedroom two bathrooms located at the quiet location on upper level. the kitchen has remodeled new cabinet, new granite countertop, brand new range & oven. recessed lighting in family room. tile flooring in family room, brand new laminate flooring in bedroom. move in condition, the HOA provided swimming pool, sap, gym. and HOA due cover water,gas,trash.