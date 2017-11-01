All apartments in Santa Ana
1001 N. French St. #16

1001 French St · No Longer Available
Location

1001 French St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
French Park Neighborhood, 1 bed/ 1 bath upstairs Condo - French Park Neighborhood, 1 bed/ 1 bath upstairs Condo in a gated community, bathroom with shower-tub combo and tile floor. Large bedroom with walk-in closet. Tile counters, and lots of cabinet space. There is a nice size dining area off the kitchen with lighted ceiling fan. Assigned enclosed garage with remote. Onsite laundry, water & trash utilities included. Will consider 1 INDOOR CAT ONLY with an additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 N. French St. #16 have any available units?
1001 N. French St. #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 N. French St. #16 have?
Some of 1001 N. French St. #16's amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 N. French St. #16 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 N. French St. #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 N. French St. #16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 N. French St. #16 is pet friendly.
Does 1001 N. French St. #16 offer parking?
Yes, 1001 N. French St. #16 offers parking.
Does 1001 N. French St. #16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 N. French St. #16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 N. French St. #16 have a pool?
No, 1001 N. French St. #16 does not have a pool.
Does 1001 N. French St. #16 have accessible units?
No, 1001 N. French St. #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 N. French St. #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 N. French St. #16 does not have units with dishwashers.
