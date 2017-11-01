1001 N. French St. #16

Amenities

French Park Neighborhood, 1 bed/ 1 bath upstairs Condo - French Park Neighborhood, 1 bed/ 1 bath upstairs Condo in a gated community, bathroom with shower-tub combo and tile floor. Large bedroom with walk-in closet. Tile counters, and lots of cabinet space. There is a nice size dining area off the kitchen with lighted ceiling fan. Assigned enclosed garage with remote. Onsite laundry, water & trash utilities included. Will consider 1 INDOOR CAT ONLY with an additional deposit.



(RLNE3432199)