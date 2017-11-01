All apartments in Santa Ana
1000 W. Macarthur Blvd.

1000 W Macarthur Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1000 W Macarthur Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA 92707
South Coast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
MacArthur Village Condominium.
- 1 large bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 large living room, 1 kitchen with dining area and balcony/patio.
- Size: 700 sq. ft.
- 1 registered parking spot and an Unassigned guest parking. (24 hr parking enforcement)
- Utilities (Gas & Water) are included. You pay Electricity & Internet & Cable.
- 1 refrigerator included.

This condo includes the following facilities: Tennis court, Basketball court, Gym, BBQ area, Swimming pool, Hot tub spas, Laundry room and Club house.
- Pets are welcome and need to follow the HOA rules.
- The property is an upstairs unit with 1 bedroom, 1 bath with A/C and heater.
- Few minutes away to South Coast Plaza, park, restaurants, markets, freeways 55 & 405 and John Wayne Airport.
- Excellent safe living environment and location. (24 hr security gate and guard)

*Applicant needs to submit a credit report for consideration. (free credit reports online must be within the last 3 months)
*Applicant must pass background and reference checks.
*12 month lease required
*1 month security deposit ($1650)
*This is a non-smoking condo unit.
*Must see the property before an application will be considered.
*Please call Sarah to make an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

