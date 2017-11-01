1000 W. Macarthur Blvd.

Amenities

MacArthur Village Condominium.

- 1 large bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 large living room, 1 kitchen with dining area and balcony/patio.

- Size: 700 sq. ft.

- 1 registered parking spot and an Unassigned guest parking. (24 hr parking enforcement)

- Utilities (Gas & Water) are included. You pay Electricity & Internet & Cable.

- 1 refrigerator included.



This condo includes the following facilities: Tennis court, Basketball court, Gym, BBQ area, Swimming pool, Hot tub spas, Laundry room and Club house.

- Pets are welcome and need to follow the HOA rules.

- The property is an upstairs unit with 1 bedroom, 1 bath with A/C and heater.

- Few minutes away to South Coast Plaza, park, restaurants, markets, freeways 55 & 405 and John Wayne Airport.

- Excellent safe living environment and location. (24 hr security gate and guard)



*Applicant needs to submit a credit report for consideration. (free credit reports online must be within the last 3 months)

*Applicant must pass background and reference checks.

*12 month lease required

*1 month security deposit ($1650)

*This is a non-smoking condo unit.

*Must see the property before an application will be considered.

*Please call Sarah to make an appointment.