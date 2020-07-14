Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator air conditioning granite counters oven Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed accessible parking gym internet access

Sierra Madre Apartments consists of two buildings - one with a beautiful courtyard and soothing fountain and the other with a sparkling pool and barbecue area just perfect for our California weather. Sierra Madre Apartments is located on a tree-lined residential street within a short distance to restaurants, shopping, and places of worship. Make this your home and you will be close to Old Town Pasadena (shopping, dining, movies), the Santa Anita Fashion Park Mall, California Institute of Technology (CalTech), Pasadena Community College, Huntington Library & Gardens, L A County Arboretum, Santa Anita Horse Racetrack, Angeles National Forest (with many recreational opportunities). Access to the 210 freeway and the Sierra Madre Blvd Gold Line Station are just minutes away.