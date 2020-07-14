All apartments in San Pasqual
Sierra Madre Apartments

320 S Sierra Madre Blvd · (813) 534-5904
Location

320 S Sierra Madre Blvd, San Pasqual, CA 91107
San Marino

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 32018 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 32012 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 32020 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sierra Madre Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
cats allowed
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
parking
gym
internet access
Sierra Madre Apartments consists of two buildings - one with a beautiful courtyard and soothing fountain and the other with a sparkling pool and barbecue area just perfect for our California weather. Sierra Madre Apartments is located on a tree-lined residential street within a short distance to restaurants, shopping, and places of worship. Make this your home and you will be close to Old Town Pasadena (shopping, dining, movies), the Santa Anita Fashion Park Mall, California Institute of Technology (CalTech), Pasadena Community College, Huntington Library & Gardens, L A County Arboretum, Santa Anita Horse Racetrack, Angeles National Forest (with many recreational opportunities). Access to the 210 freeway and the Sierra Madre Blvd Gold Line Station are just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: holding fee of $200, $500-800 for security deposit
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
rent: $25 per cat
Parking Details: Uncovered parking ($10/month), Covered ($20/month), Covered w/ Storage ($25).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sierra Madre Apartments have any available units?
Sierra Madre Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sierra Madre Apartments have?
Some of Sierra Madre Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sierra Madre Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sierra Madre Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sierra Madre Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sierra Madre Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sierra Madre Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sierra Madre Apartments offers parking.
Does Sierra Madre Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sierra Madre Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sierra Madre Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sierra Madre Apartments has a pool.
Does Sierra Madre Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sierra Madre Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sierra Madre Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Sierra Madre Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Sierra Madre Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sierra Madre Apartments has units with air conditioning.
