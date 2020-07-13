Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court carport

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Live at Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes in San Mateo, California 94403, to enjoy relaxed living in the Bay Area. Our pet friendly, smoke free apartments feature a patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen, extra storage in select homes, spacious closets, and covered parking. Select apartments have a fireplace and spectacular views. Smart home technology available in every home! Our community offers two heated pools, a Jacuzzi, two tennis courts, an upgraded fitness center, on site recycling and well manicured grounds with ponds and trees. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.