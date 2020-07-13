All apartments in San Mateo
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes

Open Now until 7pm
203 Laurie Meadows Dr · (650) 419-8529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA 94403
Hillsdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 478 · Avail. now

$2,371

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 542 · Avail. Oct 4

$2,381

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 552 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,384

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 173 · Avail. now

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Unit 279 · Avail. now

$2,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 168 · Avail. Jul 19

$3,054

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Jul 19

$3,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 182 · Avail. now

$3,074

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
carport
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Live at Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes in San Mateo, California 94403, to enjoy relaxed living in the Bay Area. Our pet friendly, smoke free apartments feature a patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen, extra storage in select homes, spacious closets, and covered parking. Select apartments have a fireplace and spectacular views. Smart home technology available in every home! Our community offers two heated pools, a Jacuzzi, two tennis courts, an upgraded fitness center, on site recycling and well manicured grounds with ponds and trees. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $60
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Garage lot, assigned: $70/month. Assigned underground garage parking is available. Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. Covered lot, assigned: $50/month. Carport parking options are available for residents. Every apartment is assigned a limit of one space. The fee is $15 or $35 depending on the location. Assigned underground parking is also available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes have any available units?
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes has 38 units available starting at $2,371 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes have?
Some of Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
