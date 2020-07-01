All apartments in San Mateo
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

847 Woodside Way

847 Woodside Way · (512) 537-9054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

847 Woodside Way, San Mateo, CA 94401
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Mateo (0.5 miles from Burlingame Caltrain station). 2nd floor unit. Newly renovated kitchen w/ granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances. Beautifully updated bathroom w/ double-sink, in-unit laundry room w/ full-size front-loading washer-dryer & a professionally designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Additional closet space in 2nd bedroom w/ an attached work-desk, great for WFH scenarios. Ample more storage space in the hallway closet, laundry room & patio storage room. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen & bathroom & hardwood laminate floors throughout the apartment.

Comes w/ a 2-car covered garage permits.
Community has a gated swimming pool & a hot-tub for its residents, which is regularly maintained.
Residents also get access to the clubhouse, great for hosting larger events.
Really quiet, safe & peaceful community w/ quiet hours between 10pm-6am.
About 10mins walking to Burlingame downtown. Easy access to-&-from Hwy101.
Safeway, CVS, Walgreens, Starbucks, gas stations, restaurants, & many more within 0.5mile distance.
public libraries & parks are also within walking distance.

Looking to rent to single family or individual, no joint tenants.

Utilities included: water & trash. Is pet friendly.
Date Available: Jul 1st 2020.
$3,300/month rent. $3,300 security deposit required.
Please submit the form on this page or contact Zrinka at 512-537-9054 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 Woodside Way have any available units?
847 Woodside Way has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 Woodside Way have?
Some of 847 Woodside Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 Woodside Way currently offering any rent specials?
847 Woodside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 Woodside Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 Woodside Way is pet friendly.
Does 847 Woodside Way offer parking?
Yes, 847 Woodside Way offers parking.
Does 847 Woodside Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 847 Woodside Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 Woodside Way have a pool?
Yes, 847 Woodside Way has a pool.
Does 847 Woodside Way have accessible units?
No, 847 Woodside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 847 Woodside Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 Woodside Way has units with dishwashers.
