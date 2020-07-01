847 Woodside Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Mateo (0.5 miles from Burlingame Caltrain station). 2nd floor unit. Newly renovated kitchen w/ granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances. Beautifully updated bathroom w/ double-sink, in-unit laundry room w/ full-size front-loading washer-dryer & a professionally designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Additional closet space in 2nd bedroom w/ an attached work-desk, great for WFH scenarios. Ample more storage space in the hallway closet, laundry room & patio storage room. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen & bathroom & hardwood laminate floors throughout the apartment.



Comes w/ a 2-car covered garage permits.

Community has a gated swimming pool & a hot-tub for its residents, which is regularly maintained.

Residents also get access to the clubhouse, great for hosting larger events.

Really quiet, safe & peaceful community w/ quiet hours between 10pm-6am.

About 10mins walking to Burlingame downtown. Easy access to-&-from Hwy101.

Safeway, CVS, Walgreens, Starbucks, gas stations, restaurants, & many more within 0.5mile distance.

public libraries & parks are also within walking distance.



Looking to rent to single family or individual, no joint tenants.



Utilities included: water & trash. Is pet friendly.

Date Available: Jul 1st 2020.

$3,300/month rent. $3,300 security deposit required.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Zrinka at 512-537-9054 to learn more.