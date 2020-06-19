All apartments in San Mateo
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

747 Costa Rica Avenue

747 Costa Rica Avenue · (650) 349-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

747 Costa Rica Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94402
Northwest Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 747 Costa Rica Avenue · Avail. now

$6,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
San Mateo Park Beauty! 747 Costa Rica Ave - Beautifully remodeled home in the prestigious San Mateo Park. Spacious room sizes, large lot w/ pool, lots of parking and storage.
Schools and Burlingame shops minutes away.

AVAILABILITY
- June 5, 2020

PROPERTY FEATURES
- 3 Bedroom
- 2 Bathroom
- Front and Backyard
- Carpet / Vinyl / Hardwood Floors
- Dishwasher
- Fireplace
- Storage space
- Patio
- Swimming Pool
- 1 Carport Space
- 2 Car Garage
- Large Lot
- Hook-Ups

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- Two minute drive to Safeway, Walgreens and UPS
- Walk to shops / restaurant's
- Easy access to HWY 82 & 101

LEASE TERMS
- Rent $6,600
- Deposit $6,800
- 1 Year Minimum
- Credit / Background Check Required
- Gardener ( Included )
- Garbage/ Water / Electricity ( Not Included)

APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application

INTERESTED?
- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300

VISIT OUR WEBSITE
- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

FAQ’S (IF APPLICABLE)
- Submit request for pet approval.
DRE#00365928

(RLNE4129740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 Costa Rica Avenue have any available units?
747 Costa Rica Avenue has a unit available for $6,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 Costa Rica Avenue have?
Some of 747 Costa Rica Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 Costa Rica Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
747 Costa Rica Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Costa Rica Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 Costa Rica Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 747 Costa Rica Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 747 Costa Rica Avenue does offer parking.
Does 747 Costa Rica Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Costa Rica Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Costa Rica Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 747 Costa Rica Avenue has a pool.
Does 747 Costa Rica Avenue have accessible units?
No, 747 Costa Rica Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Costa Rica Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 Costa Rica Avenue has units with dishwashers.
