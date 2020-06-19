747 Costa Rica Avenue

Amenities
San Mateo Park Beauty! 747 Costa Rica Ave - Beautifully remodeled home in the prestigious San Mateo Park. Spacious room sizes, large lot w/ pool, lots of parking and storage.
Schools and Burlingame shops minutes away.
AVAILABILITY
- June 5, 2020
PROPERTY FEATURES
- 3 Bedroom
- 2 Bathroom
- Front and Backyard
- Carpet / Vinyl / Hardwood Floors
- Dishwasher
- Fireplace
- Storage space
- Patio
- Swimming Pool
- 1 Carport Space
- 2 Car Garage
- Large Lot
- Hook-Ups
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED
- Two minute drive to Safeway, Walgreens and UPS
- Walk to shops / restaurant's
- Easy access to HWY 82 & 101
LEASE TERMS
- Rent $6,600
- Deposit $6,800
- 1 Year Minimum
- Credit / Background Check Required
- Gardener ( Included )
- Garbage/ Water / Electricity ( Not Included)
APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application
INTERESTED?
- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300
FAQ’S (IF APPLICABLE)
- Submit request for pet approval.
