747 Costa Rica Avenue

San Mateo Park Beauty! 747 Costa Rica Ave - Beautifully remodeled home in the prestigious San Mateo Park. Spacious room sizes, large lot w/ pool, lots of parking and storage.

Schools and Burlingame shops minutes away.



AVAILABILITY

- June 5, 2020



PROPERTY FEATURES

- 3 Bedroom

- 2 Bathroom

- Front and Backyard

- Carpet / Vinyl / Hardwood Floors

- Dishwasher

- Fireplace

- Storage space

- Patio

- Swimming Pool

- 1 Carport Space

- 2 Car Garage

- Large Lot

- Hook-Ups



CONVENIENTLY LOCATED

- Two minute drive to Safeway, Walgreens and UPS

- Walk to shops / restaurant's

- Easy access to HWY 82 & 101



LEASE TERMS

- Rent $6,600

- Deposit $6,800

- 1 Year Minimum

- Credit / Background Check Required

- Gardener ( Included )

- Garbage/ Water / Electricity ( Not Included)



APPLICATION FEE:

- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo

- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult

- Each adult must fill out an application



INTERESTED?

- Please call Heritage Realty at (650) 349-9300



VISIT OUR WEBSITE

- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com



FAQ’S (IF APPLICABLE)

- Submit request for pet approval.

DRE#00365928



(RLNE4129740)