Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

949 Tucana Dr

949 Tucana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

949 Tucana Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 5-bedroom + Office/Den available for lease in the beautiful community of San Elijio Hills!

This home features a well laid out 3,776 SF of living space and boasts:

- Central A/C & Heat
- 3 car attached garage
- Washer/Dryer hookups
- The front entry opens to large foyer w/ two-story entryway
- Step left to access office, and stairs to the second level.
- Large eat-in kitchen boasts: breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, abundant countertop & cabinet space, full walk-in pantry, & open layout to the family room
- Spacious family room features: new carpet, cozy fireplace, & ceiling fan
- Office located on the main level and features: glass French doors, full closet to easily convert to a bedroom, & new carpet- One bedroom located on the main level, and features a private bathroom. Great for guests or family
- The half bathroom also located on the main level for convenience
- The spacious master bedroom features: great natural light, new carpet, & stunning master bathroom- Beautiful master bathroom features: large walk-in closet, dual vanities w/ custom cabinets & built-in makeup vanity, soaking tub, stall shower, & water closet
- A large den is located on the second level and would function well as an additional family room, homework area or study

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- No smoking
- Resident is responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5471106)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 Tucana Dr have any available units?
949 Tucana Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 949 Tucana Dr have?
Some of 949 Tucana Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 Tucana Dr currently offering any rent specials?
949 Tucana Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Tucana Dr pet-friendly?
No, 949 Tucana Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 949 Tucana Dr offer parking?
Yes, 949 Tucana Dr offers parking.
Does 949 Tucana Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 Tucana Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Tucana Dr have a pool?
No, 949 Tucana Dr does not have a pool.
Does 949 Tucana Dr have accessible units?
No, 949 Tucana Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Tucana Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 Tucana Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
