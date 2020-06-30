949 Tucana Dr

Amenities
Stunning 5-bedroom + Office/Den available for lease in the beautiful community of San Elijio Hills!
This home features a well laid out 3,776 SF of living space and boasts:
- Central A/C & Heat
- 3 car attached garage
- Washer/Dryer hookups
- The front entry opens to large foyer w/ two-story entryway
- Step left to access office, and stairs to the second level.
- Large eat-in kitchen boasts: breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, abundant countertop & cabinet space, full walk-in pantry, & open layout to the family room
- Spacious family room features: new carpet, cozy fireplace, & ceiling fan
- Office located on the main level and features: glass French doors, full closet to easily convert to a bedroom, & new carpet- One bedroom located on the main level, and features a private bathroom. Great for guests or family
- The half bathroom also located on the main level for convenience
- The spacious master bedroom features: great natural light, new carpet, & stunning master bathroom- Beautiful master bathroom features: large walk-in closet, dual vanities w/ custom cabinets & built-in makeup vanity, soaking tub, stall shower, & water closet
- A large den is located on the second level and would function well as an additional family room, homework area or study
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- No smoking
- Resident is responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
