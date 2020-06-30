949 Tucana Dr

Amenities

Stunning 5-bedroom + Office/Den available for lease in the beautiful community of San Elijio Hills!



This home features a well laid out 3,776 SF of living space and boasts:



- Central A/C & Heat

- 3 car attached garage

- Washer/Dryer hookups

- The front entry opens to large foyer w/ two-story entryway

- Step left to access office, and stairs to the second level.

- Large eat-in kitchen boasts: breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, abundant countertop & cabinet space, full walk-in pantry, & open layout to the family room

- Spacious family room features: new carpet, cozy fireplace, & ceiling fan

- Office located on the main level and features: glass French doors, full closet to easily convert to a bedroom, & new carpet- One bedroom located on the main level, and features a private bathroom. Great for guests or family

- The half bathroom also located on the main level for convenience

- The spacious master bedroom features: great natural light, new carpet, & stunning master bathroom- Beautiful master bathroom features: large walk-in closet, dual vanities w/ custom cabinets & built-in makeup vanity, soaking tub, stall shower, & water closet

- A large den is located on the second level and would function well as an additional family room, homework area or study



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- No smoking

- Resident is responsible for all utilities

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



