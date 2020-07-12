/
/
/
village o
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:44 AM
259 Apartments for rent in Village O, San Marcos, CA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
11 Units Available
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
283 Marquette Ave
283 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
1500 sqft
UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 286721 Best upscale neighborhood in San Marcos on Twin Oaks Valley road near CSUSM.7-11, Perks coffee, Bellows, Primos Mexican, Indian restaurant just across the home ! 1 min walk.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
539 Almond Road
539 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1228 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED TOWNHOME located in the desirable gated community of Portarosa at Coronado Ranch! This beautiful unit offers amazing upgrades & features including 3 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS, premium hardwood flooring, gourmet granite kitchen, custom stone
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Kellogg St
607 Kellogg Street, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1238 sqft
Sophisticated 3BR 3Full BA Tri-Level Condo. HOA Privileges Includes Pool/Spa. - Sophisticated 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, tri-level condo in gated community. Main level boasts lovely Caribbean Rosewood flooring. Carpet and tile in bedrooms and stairs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
474 Almond Road
474 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
879 sqft
474 Almond Road Available 08/14/20 Marvelous Condo Close To All! - Enjoy this 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of San Marcos! Lovely dual master suites with plush carpeting and custom custom paint and each with its own full bathroom suite.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Almond Road
820 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1209 sqft
Beautiful 2B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 2B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in San Marcos in the Corte Bella at Coronado Ranch community, featuring approximately 1209 SF over 3 levels.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
672 Kellogg St, San Marcos, CA 92078 - 1
672 Kellogg Street, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1209 sqft
Corte Bella Townhome with resort Amenities! Great Pool, Spa & Exercise room. 2 bed/2.5 bath dual master plan with a two car garage in a fully Gated community. Walking distance to CSUSM and other San Marcos Campus.
Results within 1 mile of Village O
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
35 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
867 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
131 Diamante Road
131 Diamante Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1230 sqft
Rent immediately!!!. Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath and 2 CAR garage – new construction Plan 3. Located in Skyhaus gated neighborhood in Rancho Tesoro in San Marcos.
Results within 5 miles of Village O
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
21 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,229
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,069
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
$
3 Units Available
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community spread over 15 acres of land with walking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, two spas, basketball courts and picnic areas. Apartments include vaulted ceilings, gas kitchens, and a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
5 Units Available
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,792
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:18am
4 Units Available
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
960 sqft
Units include carpet and plank flooring, garage with an automatic opener, and a fireplace. On-site community with clubhouse, spa, tennis court, and pool. Near the Del Norte Plaza Shopping Center and I-15.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
99 Units Available
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1623 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1916 sqft
Rowan is a charming small community of apartments in Escondido. As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:46pm
$
30 Units Available
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
11 Units Available
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,018
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1716 sqft
Residents are just a short walk from the retail and dining outlets at Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center. Amenities include an onsite gym, pool, hot tub and controlled-access garage parking. Units feature walk in closets.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
19 Units Available
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
13 Units Available
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,912
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1099 sqft
Conveniently located close to Highways 15 and 78 and beautiful beaches. Community has a tennis court, 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Recently renovated units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
45 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,775
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1354 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
6 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
6 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
886 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
18 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,246
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
2 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,046
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1160 sqft
Upscale apartments with built-in microwaves, central air, and custom finishes. Community includes a coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Close to LEGOLAND California and California State University San Marcos. By Ronald Packard Parkway.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CALake San Marcos, CARancho Santa Fe, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CARamona, CA