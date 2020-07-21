502 Golf Glen Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Single Family Rental Home in Twin Oaks Valley Ranch (San Marcos) - Charming two-story single family home near Twin Oaks Golf Course in San Marcos. This five bedroom, three and a half bathroom home features 2,328 SqFt with vaulted ceilings, great natural light and an open floor plan. The home's entryway opens up to a space that can be used as a formal seating area or family room, and a dining room. The space flows into the inviting family room with a gas fireplace, windows overlooking the backyard and entry to the kitchen. The kitchen features modern stainless steel appliances, granite tile countertops and a spacious island with room for counter seating.



One guest bedroom, a full bathroom and a powder room are located on the first floor. The remaining guest bedrooms and the master bedroom suite are located on the second floor. The master bedroom suite features a spacious bedroom area, a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity, glass enclosed shower and a soaking tub. The second guest bathroom includes a dual vanity with a shower/tub combo.



The private backyard includes a spacious patio area, perfect for outdoor dining and lounge furniture and a grass play area. Tenants will have access to community amenities including a playground, pool and spa. Other features of the home include an attached two car garage, air conditioning and a first floor laundry room with hook ups for a washer and dryer. Tile flooring throughout the first level of the home with laminate flooring on the second level. No utilities included in the rental rate. Tenant will be required to maintain the landscaping. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The home is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: Twin Oaks Elementary School, Woodland Park Middle, Mission Hills High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-15, Hwy 78 and 76. Also close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College, shopping and restaurants. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches and San Diego favorites such as San Diego Safari Park, Sea World, Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

858-792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



(RLNE5166819)