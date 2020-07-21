All apartments in San Marcos
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
502 Golf Glen Dr.
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

502 Golf Glen Dr.

502 Golf Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

502 Golf Glen Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Single Family Rental Home in Twin Oaks Valley Ranch (San Marcos) - Charming two-story single family home near Twin Oaks Golf Course in San Marcos. This five bedroom, three and a half bathroom home features 2,328 SqFt with vaulted ceilings, great natural light and an open floor plan. The home's entryway opens up to a space that can be used as a formal seating area or family room, and a dining room. The space flows into the inviting family room with a gas fireplace, windows overlooking the backyard and entry to the kitchen. The kitchen features modern stainless steel appliances, granite tile countertops and a spacious island with room for counter seating.

One guest bedroom, a full bathroom and a powder room are located on the first floor. The remaining guest bedrooms and the master bedroom suite are located on the second floor. The master bedroom suite features a spacious bedroom area, a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity, glass enclosed shower and a soaking tub. The second guest bathroom includes a dual vanity with a shower/tub combo.

The private backyard includes a spacious patio area, perfect for outdoor dining and lounge furniture and a grass play area. Tenants will have access to community amenities including a playground, pool and spa. Other features of the home include an attached two car garage, air conditioning and a first floor laundry room with hook ups for a washer and dryer. Tile flooring throughout the first level of the home with laminate flooring on the second level. No utilities included in the rental rate. Tenant will be required to maintain the landscaping. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The home is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: Twin Oaks Elementary School, Woodland Park Middle, Mission Hills High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-15, Hwy 78 and 76. Also close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College, shopping and restaurants. It is a simple and quick drive to area beaches and San Diego favorites such as San Diego Safari Park, Sea World, Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5166819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Golf Glen Dr. have any available units?
502 Golf Glen Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Golf Glen Dr. have?
Some of 502 Golf Glen Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Golf Glen Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
502 Golf Glen Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Golf Glen Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Golf Glen Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 502 Golf Glen Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 502 Golf Glen Dr. offers parking.
Does 502 Golf Glen Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Golf Glen Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Golf Glen Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 502 Golf Glen Dr. has a pool.
Does 502 Golf Glen Dr. have accessible units?
No, 502 Golf Glen Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Golf Glen Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Golf Glen Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
