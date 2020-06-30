1630 Grandon Ave

Amenities

Condo in Lake Park Terrace Complex in San Marcos - Charming two bedroom, one and a half bath condo in the Lake Park Terrace complex in San Marcos. This open and bright 997 SqFt condo is centrally located in San Marcos and in close proximity to shopping centers, community parks and schools. The unit has a spacious main living room, clean and bright kitchen with modern appliances, and two large upstairs bedrooms and bathroom. The unit also has its own private patio, full size laundry closet, one car garage, and one reserved outdoor/uncovered parking spot. Water and Trash Service are included in rent. The Lake Park Terrace complex includes common area tot lot, pool and spa, and club house available to residents. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



This condo is located within the San Marcos Unified Schools: Alvin M. Dunn Elementary School, San Marcos Middle School and San Marcos High School. Also close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College. Close to shopping, restaurants, and community parks. Commuting is convenient with easy freeway access to Interstate 15 and Highways 76 and 78.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



