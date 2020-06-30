All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

1630 Grandon Ave

1630 Grandon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Grandon Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Condo in Lake Park Terrace Complex in San Marcos - Charming two bedroom, one and a half bath condo in the Lake Park Terrace complex in San Marcos. This open and bright 997 SqFt condo is centrally located in San Marcos and in close proximity to shopping centers, community parks and schools. The unit has a spacious main living room, clean and bright kitchen with modern appliances, and two large upstairs bedrooms and bathroom. The unit also has its own private patio, full size laundry closet, one car garage, and one reserved outdoor/uncovered parking spot. Water and Trash Service are included in rent. The Lake Park Terrace complex includes common area tot lot, pool and spa, and club house available to residents. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

This condo is located within the San Marcos Unified Schools: Alvin M. Dunn Elementary School, San Marcos Middle School and San Marcos High School. Also close to Cal State San Marcos, Palomar College. Close to shopping, restaurants, and community parks. Commuting is convenient with easy freeway access to Interstate 15 and Highways 76 and 78.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4174153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Grandon Ave have any available units?
1630 Grandon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Grandon Ave have?
Some of 1630 Grandon Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Grandon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Grandon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Grandon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 Grandon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1630 Grandon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Grandon Ave offers parking.
Does 1630 Grandon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Grandon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Grandon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1630 Grandon Ave has a pool.
Does 1630 Grandon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1630 Grandon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Grandon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Grandon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
