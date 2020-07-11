Apartment List
28 Apartments for rent in San Marcos, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to San Marcos apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
3 Units Available
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community spread over 15 acres of land with walking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, two spas, basketball courts and picnic areas. Apartments include vaulted ceilings, gas kitchens, and a washer and dryer.
37 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
867 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
49 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,775
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1354 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
2 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,984
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.
6 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
Results within 5 miles of San Marcos
20 Units Available
Felicita
Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
869 sqft
Excellent location close to I-15, the Avocado Highway. Resort-like communal amenities include 24-hour gym, parking, pool and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony.
4 Units Available
Rancho La Costa
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1200 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, in-unit laundry and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Includes covered parking, a spa and a pool. Plus, this location is next to La Costa Resort and Spa.
22 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
4 Units Available
Central Escondido
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Community boasts 24-hour maintenance, pool, parking and gym. Located in Escondido, just minutes from schools, parks and shopping.
2 Units Available
Midway
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
716 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and fully-equipped kitchens. Dogs and cats are allowed. Onsite parking provided. Down the street from the Campus Shopping Center and several restaurants.
30 Units Available
Felicita
Hidden Cove Apartments
910 Del Dios Hwy, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
956 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just steps from the Avocado Highway (I-15). Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. Community offers BBQ grill, pool, and parking.
147 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
4 Units Available
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
898 sqft
Close to dining, parks and public transit. This newly remodeled community features large closets, private balconies or patios, and spacious interiors. Hardwood floors throughout. On-site fire pit and covered parking.
3 Units Available
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1079 sqft
Large apartment homes with washer/dryer in unit, private patio/balcony with a view, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Community has a swimming pool, media room, playground and open BBQ/grill areas for entertaining.
98 Units Available
Central Escondido
Rowan
700 West Grand Avenue, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1623 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1916 sqft
Rowan is a charming small community of apartments in Escondido. As believed by the Celts, a Rowan tree, or the Tree of Life, has the power to heal, protect, and enhance clarity and vision granting properties.
14 Units Available
Central Escondido
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1215 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
6 Units Available
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1564 sqft
Residents who enjoy shopping will love this property's proximity to Encinitas Ranch Town Center. The green community has a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Inside, apartments feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Results within 10 miles of San Marcos
3 Units Available
North Beach
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,898
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,098
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
900 sqft
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
28 Units Available
Calavera Hills
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,158
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,693
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,186
1544 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.
30 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,602
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
37 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
2 Units Available
Carlsbad Village
Coast Village Apartment Homes
935 Laguna Drive, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coast Village Apartment Homes in Carlsbad. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Carlsbad Village
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,945
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
854 sqft
Take in the sunshine and breathe in the ocean air right from your modern studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment at Villas at Carlsbad.
6 Units Available
The Barrio
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,149
718 sqft
The Village Apartments are one of the finest apartment communities in all of North San Diego County. We are a quiet, small town, seaside living community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in San Marcos, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to San Marcos apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

San Marcos apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

