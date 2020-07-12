/
summerside
171 Apartments for rent in Summerside, San Jose, CA
6 Units Available
Avana San Jose
995 Tully Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,340
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
819 sqft
Park-like serenity, fast access to Silicon Valley via Hwy 101. Close to Eastridge Mall, Kelley Park and Lake Cunningham. Lush foliage and grounds with swimming pool. 1-2 bedroom units feature fireplace and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
2322 Balme Dr
2322 Balme Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
648 sqft
Downstairs Condo with Patio- Available Now! - This one bedroom, one bath downstairs condo is located in San Jose with easy access to Highway 101, nearby restaurants and shopping. Please drive to the property, view the exterior and the neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Summerside
1 Unit Available
1782 Infinity Way
1782 Infinity Way, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2317 sqft
Gorgeous Three Story Home in Quiet Community! - Welcome home! This beautiful 4-bedroom home is located in the heart of San Jose. This home features an open floor plan and plenty of upgrades.
1 Unit Available
2664 Senter Road #122
2664 Senter Road, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1026 sqft
2 bed 2 bath Condo close to downtown San Jose. Must see! - This spacious updated condominium offers over 1026 square feet of living space in a beautiful, well-kept complex on Senter Road in San Jose. Freshly painted throughout.
1 Unit Available
2693 Tranquility St.
2693 Tranquility St, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3700 sqft
2693 Tranquility St. Available 09/01/20 Home for Rent in the New Asana Community - $6,500/mo - Great opportunity to rent this newly built home in the new up and coming Asana Community.
Results within 5 miles of Summerside
30 Units Available
Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,209
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,971
979 sqft
Set in Silicon Valley, Terra House Apartments is your ticket to modern living. We are currently in the process of changing our name from Avana Skyway to Terra House.
21 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,090
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
23 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,515
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown San Jose close to freeway 87 and 280 and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has gym, business center, pool and hot tub.
12 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,195
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
20 Units Available
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,150
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1206 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
28 Units Available
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,043
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,418
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
26 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,170
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1096 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
13 Units Available
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
109 Units Available
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,809
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1103 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! BERRYESSA BART EXTENSION STATION NOW OPEN! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
16 Units Available
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,483
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,802
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Centrally located apartment complex features gated entrance, carport parking and easy access to the Ohlone/Chynoweth light rail station. Rooms include air conditioning, granite counters and private patio or balcony.
41 Units Available
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,618
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,602
1354 sqft
Beautiful townhomes in the heart of San Jose. Updated amenities include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site amenities offer residents a pool, hot tub and full gym.
30 Units Available
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1027 sqft
Resort-like amenities in a low-rise community. Luxury features including updated fitness center, island gas barbeques and coffee bar. In-suite amenities include a gourmet kitchen, spacious storage options and private balconies.
30 Units Available
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,645
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1633 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
22 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,255
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,161
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,084
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
7 Units Available
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
825 sqft
Situated at the center of Silicon Valley, these spacious apartments come fully furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community with 24-maintenance, Internet access and gym. Close to VTA Tamien Station.
71 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
23 Units Available
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,014
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
5 Units Available
Monterey Manor
5330 Monterey Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Monterey Manor in southern San Jose offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious layouts, air conditioning, renovated kitchens, hall closets, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and upgraded features.
25 Units Available
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,456
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1087 sqft
Welcome to a world of refinement. One Pearl Place offers personalized service and unsurpassed attention to detail. Here, California living is showcased by linking the harmony of nature in a relaxing setting of Northern European design.
