pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
504 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Richmond, CA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,430
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804
1653 Northshore Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1901 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782774299601193fe5e08 Available NOW.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
2900 Shane Dr
2900 Shane Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1301 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Hilltop / Fairmede Area - 1. Fresh Paint Inside and Out 2. Beautiful Hardwood Floor throughout, Tiled Kitchen Floors & Baths 3. Open kitchen w/ Island features Brand New Cabinets 4.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North and East
335 39th St.#A
335 39th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
600 sqft
Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway! 1) Hardwood floors throughout 2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot 3) Built In Shelving Unit 4) New Kitchen Cabinets
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North and East
3227 Rheem Avenue
3227 Rheem Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
804 sqft
Advent - Gorgeous Remodled Craftsman Style Two Bedroom Home Available! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Point Richmond
628 Morgan Ave.
628 Morgan Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
UPDATED UPPER UNIT ON POINT RICHMOND HILLS - Property Id: 152136 The home is updated and well maintained, very clean and is absolutely beautiful and features: - New Laminate flooring and fresh paint.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,764
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8
6401 Fairmount Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the heart of El Cerrito. Just a few easy minutes away to commute to and from Downtown El Cerrito.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2990 Chevy Way
2990 Chevy Way, Rollingwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
948 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo. -Move-in special! $500.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
114 Saint Albans Road
114 Saint Alban's Road, Kensington, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,800
3530 sqft
Pending! Spacious 5 Bedroom Kensington Home - We are proud to present for lease a spacious and charming 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Kensington.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709
5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1616 Lexington Ave
1616 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
790 sqft
Upper Level Unit Near BART. - Virtual Tour and Applications on our company website.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
East Shore
535 Pierce St Apt#2207, Albany, CA
535 Pierce St, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1170 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
2826 12th Street
2826 12th Street, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1255 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
3 Units Available
Longfellow
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
3 Units Available
Longfellow
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
838 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
West Berkeley
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,250
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Central
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,310
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1133 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,145
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1134 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
West Berkeley
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,433
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,665
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1103 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,989
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
