pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
275 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in San Bruno, CA
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
16 Units Available
Crestmoor
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,554
1138 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Crestmoor
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,524
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
The Crossings
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,932
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
San Bruno Park
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,764
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,597
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
2380 Bennington Dr
2380 Bennington Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Bay View Studio A/C Sun Deck Parking W/D - Property Id: 291743 Fully Furnished Private Retreat between SF & Silicon Valley · Completely move-in ready · Extremely safe area · Bright, fully remodeled top-floor Studio ·
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
8332 Shelter Creek Ln.
8332 Shelter Creek Lane, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$1,875
490 sqft
Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066 This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing. (Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rollingwood
2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House
2901 Rollingwood Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,590
1300 sqft
Modern Furnished Hilltop Home Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 291139 Fully Furnished Home in San Bruno Hills • Bright, spacious 3BR/2BA home • Very safe, quiet area • Open design with large kitchen, dining area, living room • Queen memory foam beds
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
141 Piccadilly Place, Apt.B
141 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
540 sqft
Very Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the Peninsula ! 141 Picadilly Place #B - Fabulous condo with charming move-in conditions! Pool, tennis, club facilities close by, walk to shops and hwy 280/380/101! Call Today!! AVAILABILITY - January 5th, 2020 PROPERTY
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
105 London Ct
105 London Court, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
105 London Ct, Beautiful 2 Bedroom, Great Location! 105 London Ct, 105, San Bruno, CA 94066-3905 $3,250.00 / Month - Description: 105 London Ct is in San Bruno, CA 94066. This property was built in 1963.
Results within 1 mile of San Bruno
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
9 Units Available
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,729
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,093
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
3 Units Available
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,690
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
431 Richmond Dr # 1
431 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1400 sqft
Furnished Spacious Apt Downtown Millbrae Pets OK - Property Id: 286074 Fully Furnished, Spacious Apt in ?? of Downtown Millbrae · Very safe area · 10 min walk to Starbucks, Trader Joe's, restaurants, transit · 100% Move-in ready · Spacious living
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westborough
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201
2220 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 Available 07/23/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM - Spacious, Modern 1 BR/1 BA Condo w/Pkg in Westborough - * For rent www.Epicrea.com * For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Downtown South San Francisco
100 Baden Avenue
100 Baden Ave, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in South San Francisco.
Results within 5 miles of San Bruno
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
55 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Anson
1008 Carolan Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,595
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,535
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,062
1405 sqft
Anson strikes the perfect balance between the buzz of San Francisco, the convenience of the Peninsula, and the quiet charm of Burlingame.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Bayshore
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,791
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,907
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
9 Units Available
East Sharp Park
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,489
968 sqft
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
22 Units Available
Fairmont
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Serramonte
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,350
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
22 Units Available
Sunshine Gardens
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,578
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,371
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
22 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,111
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
$
9 Units Available
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,455
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,046
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
38 Units Available
Downtown South San Francisco
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,846
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,093
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
