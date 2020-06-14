Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

100 Apartments for rent in Burlingame, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burlingame renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Burlingame Gardens
17 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,311
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,617
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,984
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,742
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1614 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Burlingame
9 Units Available
The Arlington
1401 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,348
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,608
767 sqft
The Arlington in Burlingame, CA, offers residents comfortable living in spacious studio and one bedroom apartments. In addition to beautiful, gourmet-style kitchens, you'll also find a fitness center and spa to help you relax.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
525 Almer Rd Apt 302
525 Almer Road, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1485 sqft
Three bed, two bath top floor unit with great natural light in downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!** Clean and comfortable (3) three bedroom, (2) two bathroom condo for lease in the
Results within 1 mile of Burlingame
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,648
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Hillsborough Heights
1 Unit Available
325 Ascot RD
325 Ascot Road, Hillsborough, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
8061 sqft
French styled estate with formal English gardens on a level 1.99 acres in Lower Hillsborough. The preservation and updating of this 8,061 square foot estate honors its tradition as the home of the Ascot Tennis Club.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
North Central
1 Unit Available
817 N Humboldt ST 411
817 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
693 sqft
pacious, quiet, top-floor home in a quiet location with plenty of natural light. Overlooks the serene, picturesque courtyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Central
1 Unit Available
320 Peninsula Ave
320 Peninsula Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1006 sqft
Spacious/2BR/2BA near downtown Burlingame - Property Id: 295800 Top floor unit with private balconies, Panoramic view, Central location to schools,shopping, parks & transportation, very convenience, Peaceful & tranquil neighborhood, 2BR/2BA,Master

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Central
1 Unit Available
821 N Humboldt St Unit 305
821 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fantastic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in a very walkable and very bikeable North Central neighborhood in San Mateo.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
505 Poplar Ave., 505B, Millbrae, CA 94030
505 Poplar Ave, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
304 Lansdale Ave., 304B, Millbrae, CA 94030
304 Lansdale Avenue, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030
201 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
735 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
205 Richmond Drive, 205C, Millbrae, CA 94030
205 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
735 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
Results within 5 miles of Burlingame
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Hillsdale
28 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,943
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hillsdale
14 Units Available
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,945
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hillsdale
6 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,484
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,309
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,785
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pilgrim-Triton
12 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,641
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,161
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,071
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,455
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,341
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northwest Heights
2 Units Available
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS
150 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,953
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Monterey is a historic landmark building located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,763
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pilgrim-Triton
17 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,040
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pilgrim-Triton
9 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,496
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Crestmoor
29 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
City Guide for Burlingame, CA

"She was from San Mateo / Her dad was in the CIA, oh / She was on her way to Pasadena / But nobody says they've seen her / She's a teenage runaway." (-- The Donnas, "Lana and Stevie")

This city boasts lots of amenities. And the weather, well, thats certainly a bonus. But what really attracts the hordes to this area is the beautiful historic architecture, or perhaps they come for the excellent public transportation. OK, maybe its all these things and more. Welcome to Burlingame, the City of Trees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Burlingame? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Burlingame, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Burlingame renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

