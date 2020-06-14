250 Apartments for rent in South San Francisco, CA with gym
1 of 24
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 43
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 38
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 31
1 of 13
1 of 26
1 of 33
1 of 21
1 of 36
1 of 25
1 of 40
1 of 6
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 16
"South City midnight lady / I'm much obliged indeed / You sure have saved this man whose soul was in need / I thought there was no reason / For all these things I do / But the smile that sent out returned with you." (-Doobie Brothers, “South City Midnight Lady”)
Known by the locals as the "South City," South San Francisco is an independent city with over 60,000 residents. Located just north of the San Francisco Airport, this area has the same cool summers and mild winters as "The City." As a bonus, the hills to the west also protect the city from fog. Despite its blue-collar roots, South City also has plenty of parks, historic buildings and landmarks. If you're open to possibilities, you'll find plenty to love in this industrial city.
Having trouble with Craigslist South San Francisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South San Francisco renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.