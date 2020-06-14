Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

250 Apartments for rent in South San Francisco, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South San Francisco renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the ...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,763
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Sunshine Gardens
24 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,155
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston-Serra
1 Unit Available
1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12
1488 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo w Parking - Across from BART - This beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo is conveniently located on El Camino just across the street from SSF Bart.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
3721 Carter Drive #2108
3721 Carter Drive, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1060 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath SSF condo unit - Well maintained and secured bottom floor 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Carter Parc condominium in South San Francisco.

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
2210 Gellert Boulevard
2210 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in newer condo complex built in 2006. Conveniently located off of Westborough exit off hwy 280 on the Westside. Open kitchen, hardwood floors, master bedroom suite with walk in closet and large tub.
Results within 1 mile of South San Francisco
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
$
Serramonte
25 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,099
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Crestmoor
29 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
The Crossings
19 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
405 Piccadilly Pl. #30
405 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
540 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Peaceful 1-Bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit at Peninsula Place - Address: 405 Piccadilly Place #30, San Bruno, CA 94066 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Saturday, June 13th @ 4:30pm-5:30pm Unwind and relax in this peaceful one-bedroom apartment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
143 Piccadilly Place
143 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,500
450 sqft
Amazing remodeled, ground floor studio in San Bruno. It's just minutes from SFO Airport and Downtown SF. Close to Highways 280- 101 and 35, Public Transportation; Bart, SamTrans and CalTrain.
Results within 5 miles of South San Francisco
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,690
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,835
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,718
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Serramonte
27 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,995
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pilgrim-Triton
12 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,641
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,161
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,071
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bayshore
7 Units Available
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,767
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Colma
6 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
$2,317
307 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,655
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayview
11 Units Available
Waterbend
5880 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,555
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
900 sqft
Leafy Bayview apartment complex, close to Travis Air Force Base. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and granite counters come as standard. On-site playground, garage and hot tub. Located between Sacramento and San Francisco.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pilgrim-Triton
17 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,040
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pilgrim-Triton
9 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,496
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
10 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
6 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,503
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Sharp Park
7 Units Available
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
City Guide for South San Francisco, CA

"South City midnight lady / I'm much obliged indeed / You sure have saved this man whose soul was in need / I thought there was no reason / For all these things I do / But the smile that sent out returned with you." (-Doobie Brothers, “South City Midnight Lady”)

Known by the locals as the "South City," South San Francisco is an independent city with over 60,000 residents. Located just north of the San Francisco Airport, this area has the same cool summers and mild winters as "The City." As a bonus, the hills to the west also protect the city from fog. Despite its blue-collar roots, South City also has plenty of parks, historic buildings and landmarks. If you're open to possibilities, you'll find plenty to love in this industrial city.

Having trouble with Craigslist South San Francisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in South San Francisco, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South San Francisco renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

