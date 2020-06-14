Apartment List
/
CA
/
san leandro
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

82 Apartments for rent in San Leandro, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Leandro renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ashland
8 Units Available
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown San Leandro
11 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$1,990
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
$
Halcyon-Foothill
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Floresta
Contact for Availability
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
943 sqft
Complex features plush landscaping, running fountains, courtyards and large indoor pool. Apartment homes have wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds and mirrored closet doors. Controlled access gates for secure entry.
Results within 1 mile of San Leandro
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
San Lorenzo
1 Unit Available
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.
Results within 5 miles of San Leandro
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Santa Clara
8 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,977
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
North Hayward
20 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
Harder-Tennyson
9 Units Available
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,850
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
851 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Santa Clara
6 Units Available
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glen Eden
24 Units Available
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
840 sqft
Stylish homes with a patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Relax in the community courtyard during free time. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. Close to Mount Eden Park. Near I-880.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Santa Clara
7 Units Available
Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Jackson Square shopping center, these cable-ready homes come with wall-to-wall carpeting and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style pool and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Longwood-Winton Grove
4 Units Available
Mosaic Hayward
816 W A St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,457
800 sqft
At Mosaic Hayward, you’ll find the convenience and affordability you’ve been searching for in a new home in Hayward, CA.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated April 3 at 12:35am
Mt. Eden
7 Units Available
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
901 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Jingletown
1 Unit Available
3090 Glascock St
3090 Glascock Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1251 sqft
This FULLY FURNISHED modern condominium is located in the highly desirable Jingletown neighborhood. This open and bright condo boasts modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, bedroom sets, living room and patio furniture.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422
20422 Wisteria Street, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
800 sqft
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE ********** After reviewing all pictures and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward.

1 of 7

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Fremont
1 Unit Available
5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C
5015 Melrose Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
1318 B St
1318 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
997 sqft
1318 B St - Property Id: 52339 Luxurious & spacious condo 2 BR, 1 bath unit on. Completely remodeled new carpet and fresh paint. Recently replaced water heater. Washer and dryer in unit. Tons of closet space with mirrored closet doors.
Results within 10 miles of San Leandro
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
Produce and Waterfront
49 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,500
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
32 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,226
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,679
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
27 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,241
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,649
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,823
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,958
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Oakland
9 Units Available
The Moran
570 21st Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,935
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,629
960 sqft
The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in San Leandro, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Leandro renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

San Leandro 1 BedroomsSan Leandro 2 BedroomsSan Leandro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Leandro 3 BedroomsSan Leandro Accessible ApartmentsSan Leandro Apartments with Balcony
San Leandro Apartments with GarageSan Leandro Apartments with GymSan Leandro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Leandro Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Leandro Apartments with ParkingSan Leandro Apartments with Pool
San Leandro Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Leandro Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Leandro Furnished ApartmentsSan Leandro Pet Friendly PlacesSan Leandro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA
Vallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San Leandro
Halcyon Foothill

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley