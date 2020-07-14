Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym pool bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub online portal package receiving playground

Walk along tree-lined promenades to the Town Center Square for shopping or a bite to eat. Hike beautiful nature trails through 800 acres of wildlife habitat. Meet friends for an evening at the private community movie theater. These are the simple pleasures of life at The Reserve at 4S Ranch.The Reserve offers one, two and three bedroom upscale residences featuring gourmet kitchens with granite counters, crown molding, two-tone paint palette, private patios/balconies and washers and dryers.Nestled in the heart of 4S Ranch in Rancho Bernardo, The Reserve is a hidden treasure in one of the most sought-after master-planned communities, offering premier Southern California apartments in San Diego County. The delights of a small town So Cal lifestyle are right outside your door where you'll find a Town Center with shopping and restaurants, business services, a library, a 25-acre community park with little league and soccer fields, lighted tennis and basketball courts, an on-site Boys and Gir