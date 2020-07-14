All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

The Reserve At 4s Ranch

10411 Reserve Dr · (619) 356-2391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10411 Reserve Dr, San Diego, CA 92127

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15-305 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 19-308 · Avail. now

$1,982

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 07-308 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-202 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 17-103 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 10-206 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18-101 · Avail. Aug 17

$3,243

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve At 4s Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
playground
Walk along tree-lined promenades to the Town Center Square for shopping or a bite to eat. Hike beautiful nature trails through 800 acres of wildlife habitat. Meet friends for an evening at the private community movie theater. These are the simple pleasures of life at The Reserve at 4S Ranch.The Reserve offers one, two and three bedroom upscale residences featuring gourmet kitchens with granite counters, crown molding, two-tone paint palette, private patios/balconies and washers and dryers.Nestled in the heart of 4S Ranch in Rancho Bernardo, The Reserve is a hidden treasure in one of the most sought-after master-planned communities, offering premier Southern California apartments in San Diego County. The delights of a small town So Cal lifestyle are right outside your door where you'll find a Town Center with shopping and restaurants, business services, a library, a 25-acre community park with little league and soccer fields, lighted tennis and basketball courts, an on-site Boys and Gir

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom); $500 (2 bedroom); $600 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $500.00
Cats
deposit: $300

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve At 4s Ranch have any available units?
The Reserve At 4s Ranch has 11 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does The Reserve At 4s Ranch have?
Some of The Reserve At 4s Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve At 4s Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve At 4s Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve At 4s Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve At 4s Ranch is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve At 4s Ranch offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve At 4s Ranch offers parking.
Does The Reserve At 4s Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve At 4s Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve At 4s Ranch have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve At 4s Ranch has a pool.
Does The Reserve At 4s Ranch have accessible units?
No, The Reserve At 4s Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve At 4s Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve At 4s Ranch has units with dishwashers.
