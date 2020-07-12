/
rolando
247 Apartments for rent in Rolando, San Diego, CA
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1075 sqft
Luxury living with incredible downtown access. Just minutes from San Diego State University. On-site amenities include covered parking, a courtyard and green space. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures.
6245 Stanley Avenue - X
6245 Stanley Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIDEO OF UNIT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3GOX9DSmVE&feature=youtu.
6157 Madeline St
6157 Madeline Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1500 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4Bd/3Ba home in Rolando San Diego - Property Id: 313745 Available Now! Newly Remodeled Single-story home with beautiful details throughout! Detached studio/office/craft room in backyard! Centrally located in the college area,
6425 Stanley Avenue - Q
6425 Stanley Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
791 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the SDSU college area, completely remodeled, walk to Vons, large bay windows, garden/courtyard view, shimmering pool. Video of the unit: https://youtu.
4630 Virginia Avenue
4630 Virginia Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1092 sqft
4630 Virginia Avenue Available 08/03/20 Bright & Spacious House with Back Yard! - Located near San Diego State this house features a Detached Garage, Washer and Dryer, Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Microwave and Tile Flooring, Stainless
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
645 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,487
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal pool and impeccable landscaping. Apartments have patio or balcony, black appliances, and breakfast bar. Great location, minutes from Mission Trails Regional Park.
4310 54TH ST. #202
4310 54th Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With 2 Master Suites - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 master suites For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.
4912 63rd Street
4912 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2180 sqft
4912 63rd Street Available 08/01/20 College Area House - Close to SDSU - 4 Bedrooms - - College Area Rental - Tile & Wood Floors - Great For Students - Close to SDSU - Large Rooms - Two Car Garage, Plus Driveway Parking - Central A/C - Upgraded
4051 Hegg St
4051 Hegg Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
College Area House For Rent - Property Id: 305787 Property Attributes 3 Bed/1 Full bath Kitchen, Family room, Large covered patio Large front and back yard Heater,Refrigerator,Stove, and Garbage disposal Washer and dryer hook up Near Shopping and
7502-310 Parkway Drive
7502 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
This beautiful 1 bedroom is located in La Mesa! - Welcome home to your beautiful top story condo, located just minutes from SDSU, the highway, shopping, and only 15 minutes from the beach! This condo features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout,
5126 Gary Street
5126 Gary Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1333 sqft
5126 Gary Street Available 08/14/20 Fantastic 3 bedroom home available soon in College Area East!! - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath house on a quiet cul-de-sac in College Area East.
5136 E Falls View Dr
5136 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$6,900
2463 sqft
6 bedroom 3 bathroom house with Bonus Room & Newly resurfaced pool & Jacuzzi (pebble tech) on the popular E Falls View street. Living room with slider that opens to the bonus Sun room that overlooks the Pool.
6241 Adobe Dr
6241 Adobe Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1600 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath college area home within walking distance to SDSU. Backyard with gate backs up to SDSU parking garage. Interior freshly painted, eat-in kitchen, Breakfast bar, Island, Includes all appliance; Fridge, microwave, & Washer /Dryer.
5430 Baja Dr
5430 Baja Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1700 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath house walk to SDSU. Upgraded Kitchen with Newer cabinets & Granite counter tops. 2x Fridge, New Gas Stove now installed, washer Dryer and Microwave Included.
5083 Alumni Pl
5083 Alumni Place, San Diego, CA
8 Bedrooms
$5,600
2568 sqft
This huge 8 bedroom 3 bathroom house is recently remodeled with hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Large Bedrooms big enough for mutiple people to share if need be.
6249 Adobe Dr
6249 Adobe Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
2100 sqft
5 Bedroom Single Story Home in San Diego is Spacious, Large Den is currently used as a 5th bedroom (double). Very close to SDSU and freeway. Backyard backs up to the SDSU Parking garage. Large bedrooms kitchen and living rooms.
5261 Tipton St
5261 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
6 Bedroom 3 bath walking distance to San Diego State Campus. Entertainers backyard with Hot tub and built in backyard fireplace. Master suite with large closet space and Newly remodeled bathroom.
4947 63rd St
4947 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
1900 sqft
REALLY CLEAN 5 bedrooms and 2 bathroom house walking distance to SDSU w/ 2 car garage. AC. Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room w/Beautiful Fire Place w/Marble Surround/Hearth, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Nice size bedrooms.
