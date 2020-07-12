113 Apartments for rent in Park West, San Diego, CA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
7 Units Available
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,200
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Balboa Park, home to the zoo, museums, and other attractions. Unique luxury apartments with high ceilings, spacious decks/patios, wood plank flooring, under-counter wine coolers, quartz or granite counters, and panoramic views.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1045 sqft
Just minutes from San Diego Bay, Little Italy and Balboa Park. These spacious apartments feature nice updates including custom cabinetry and white quartz countertops. A pet-friendly, gated community.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2466 1st Avenue
2466 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1109 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO LOFTS ON LAUREL- Featuring 21 Custom Residences In Bankers Hill, San Diego! Immerse yourself in San Diego’s most desirable locations with historical charm and modern sophistication! San Diego’s epicenter for arts and culture with a
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
235 Quince St., #401
235 Quince Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1325 sqft
Bankers Hill Penthouse 2 bed 2 bath Serene western Views - Penthouse, serene views, Point Loma, natural light in every room all day long, city light, tree-top, corner unit, no shared walls, top floor, remodeled, 9.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2235 5th Ave.
2235 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1318 sqft
DUAL MASTER TOWNHOUSE WITH ATTACHED GARAGE AND PLENTIFUL STORAGE IN FABULOUS BANKERS HILL - You will LOVE this dual master condo private Row Home located in the Park section of Banker's Hill just one block from Beautiful Balboa Park on Fifth Avenue
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2247 3rd Avenue
2247 Third Ave, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1689 sqft
BANKERS HILL/BALBOA PARK Beautiful 3 Bedroom /3 Bath Townhouse. AVAILABLE 07/07/2020. - FEATURES: 2247 3rd Avenue, San Diego CA 92101. Rental amount is $4,000. This property is available 07/07/2020.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1940 Third Avenue
1940 Third Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
981 sqft
Move In Special ~ Move in by July 1st have June rent free! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with newly remodeled gourmet kitchen with solid granite counters, soft close cabinets, lazy Susan, large pantry, stainless steel appliances, canned lighting.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2517 Union St
2517 Union St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,995
510 sqft
Spacious studios available from 510-602sqft. Rents starting from $1995-$2250. Brand new construction in beautiful Bankers Hill with views of Harbor, City & Canyon.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2291 Third Avenue
2291 Third Ave, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2168 sqft
COMING SOON! 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house for rent in Bankers Hill! - COMING SOON! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located close to Balboa park.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Fifth Avenue #140 - 140
2400 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1107 sqft
*Fully Furnished w/ Utilities - Amazing Location Available August! Bankers Hill Indulgence is a fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo that has it all when it comes to luxury in the city.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
454 W Laurel St
454 West Laurel Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1416 sqft
Beautiful, bright, and sunny residence in gated community of Cypress Hills. Stunning hardwood floors, eye catching panoramic views of San Diego bay and city skylight. Large, double closets in every room, 2 car attached garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2330 1st Avenue
2330 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1101 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2330 1st Avenue in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Park West
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
26 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,778
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,146
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
15 Units Available
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
1137 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,248
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,924
1225 sqft
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,595
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
25 Units Available
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,416
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,929
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
27 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,013
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
16 Units Available
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1160 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in north San Diego, with great transport links to Downtown and the Gaslamp Quarter. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
36 Units Available
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,712
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
7 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,881
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
36 Units Available
The Rey
801 A St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,633
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
967 sqft
Close to the theater, symphony, and the House of Blues in Downtown San Diego. Spectacular city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site dog walk and a rooftop deck.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
22 Units Available
Current
1551 Union St, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,373
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
1430 sqft
This property features recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It's situated between Little Italy and Cortez Hill. There's a concierge, media room, pool and gym all on site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
13 Units Available
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,171
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,553
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community with fantastic skyline views. Unique floor plans with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Onsite fire pit hot tub, lobby and courtyard. Pet-friendly. Near I-5.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,167
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,462
1066 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
