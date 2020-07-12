/
/
/
loma portal
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM
338 Apartments for rent in Loma Portal, San Diego, CA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
889 sqft
This hilltop community provides ocean views and is minutes from Midway Towne Center and Sports Arena Square. Community features include hot tub, pool, and gym. Furnished apartments available. Stainless steel appliances and 24-hr laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
3 Units Available
Elan Loma Highlands
2185 Chatsworth Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,475
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beach community in Point Loma, CA, with scenic ocean views. Large equipped kitchen spaces with spacious living rooms and mirror panel closet doors. Pet-friendly facilities with on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3644 Tennyson Street
3644 Tennyson Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
3644 Tennyson Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Fully Furnished Point Loma 2/2 SHORT-TERM Home! Off-Street Parking! Yard! - Inclusive SHORT-TERM RENTAL, 30-Day Minimum Stay.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1770 Evergreen Street
1770 Evergreen Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,249
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Evergreen Villas, a beautiful modern-midcentury building that has been completely remodeled inside and out.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3116 Macaulay Street
3116 Macaulay Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen, washer dryer, everything you want in the heart of Point Loma. Just a short walk to the harbor and great dining. Liberty station is just down the street.
Results within 1 mile of Loma Portal
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near Famosa Slough Park and I-8. Fun, pet-friendly community with a tennis court, pool, playground and on-site gym. Updated interiors with modern appliances, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,070
1050 sqft
Great location close to Midway Drive and Sports Arena Drive. Community features a heated pool, spa and dog run. Units have ceiling fans, private patio/balconies and spacious closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
880 sqft
Proximity to downtown San Diego, airport, and shopping. Units feature ocean/bay views, gourmet kitchens, and walk-in closets. Select units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large patio/balcony. Pool, gym, yoga, and BBQ/grill.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
2 Units Available
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Citra Apartments will offer a peaceful place to call home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
122 Units Available
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
The Midway Towne Center and Point Loma Plaza are easily accessible from this community. Community amenities include an onsite gym, pool, playground, and game room. Units feature stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1502 Scott Street 5
1502 Scott Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
650 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Steps to the Water - Property Id: 304155 Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on ground floor located in the trendy waterfront area of San Diego's harbor. Villa Marina is surrounded by hip restaurants, cafes and bars.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3050 Rue D' Orleans #404
3050 Rue D' Orleans, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Updated 1bd/ 1ba Condo with AC and Amazing Amenities!! - Very Open and Bright 1bd/ 1ba in Gated Community Updated Kitchen Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Gorgeous Flooring Throughout LED Lighting Throughout Custom Closet
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2922 Upshur
2922 Upshur St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
400 sqft
Available now is 2920 Upshur. Unit 2920 Upshur on the 1st floor of a duplex. This apartment complex is in the heart of New Roseville and in close proximity to the bay! The units are approx. 400 sf and have separate living and bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
2828 Famosa Boulevard
2828 Famosa Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
893 sqft
This upgraded condo is an upgraded corner unit on second floor with lagoon views, 2 assigned and gated garage parking spaces at ground level, and enhanced privacy with keyed entry to the complex.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44
4444 West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 Available 07/17/20 - On-site laundry Large pool Very spacious living area Upgraded kitchen floors 1 assigned uncovered parking space Available after July 15th $1,795 per month $1,795 security deposit Small Dog or Cat
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Scott Street
1021 Scott Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,650
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the fresh coastal air with views to the harbor and the hills of Point Loma! Live like you are on vacation every day in the serenity of La Playa with beach access close, shops, restaurants, grocery, and marina fun.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3450 Lowell
3450 Lowell Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2500 sqft
A beautiful home in the heart of the city. Walking distance to airport, Liberty Station, Harbor, Shelter Island & more. Fine craftsmanship and meticulous detail grace this elegant Venetian style home with city, bay and ocean views.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4617 Brighton Avenue
4617 Brighton Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A FURNISHED PROPERTY, 30 DAY PLUS MINIMUM, utilities may vary depending on occupancy and term. Once we maintain history with tenant than a longer lease will be an option.
1 of 4
Last updated June 3 at 07:45pm
1 Unit Available
4151 Udall Street
4151 Udall Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
Private corner unit in a small complex, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet and vinyl and fresh paint. Spacious floor plan, central heat and air conditioning, cozy fire place, full size washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 25
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
2920 Upshur
2920 Upshur Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
400 sqft
All available now are 2926 Upshur, 1st flr of 4plex has lots of light. 2924 1/2 Upshur is on 2nd flr. Unit 2920 Upshur on the 1st floor of a duplex.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1443 Locust St
1443 Locust Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1650 sqft
Rental available in June maybe sooner for a month to month lease. Listed for sale at $950k, cash or conventional financing only. Stunning end unit townhome with views of downtown from living area balcony both master bedrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1287 Bangor St
1287 Bangor Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1836 sqft
Gorgeous home for rent in the Fleetwood Heights neighborhood of Point Loma. Home sits on over a half acre lot with water views from the all new deck, beautiful wood details throughout the home, solar, all new appliances and so much charm.
1 of 14
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
4082 Valeta St. #358
4082 Valeta Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
771 sqft
Point Loma Tennis Club Condo - This wonderful home is located in the Point Loma Tennis Club which is in an excellent part of Point Loma. School and shopping close by for extra convenience with lots of eating establishments to choose from.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4350 MENTONE ST - #1-DN2
4350 Mentone Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
We are a small family-owned and operated business offering a spacious remodel 2BR 2BA apartment that is bright and spacious located within walking distance to Ocean Beach and close to the I-5 & I-8 freeways.
