birdland
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM
360 Apartments for rent in Birdland, San Diego, CA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,634
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-805 and Highway 163. Updated interiors with a fireplace, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. On-site amenities include a playground, grill area, garages, gym and luxury pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
32 Units Available
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1125 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhouses with upgraded interiors and plenty of extra storage. Sun-filled and quiet. Community has five swimming pools, outdoor BBQs and fitness center. Close to 163 and 805 freeways.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3277 Berger Ave
3277 Berger Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
Only 15 minutes away from the coast and downtown San Diego awaits the beautiful and quaint community of Birdland.
Results within 1 mile of Birdland
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
17 Units Available
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1145 sqft
Luxury accommodations near I-8 and I-805. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and modern decor. On-site amenities include yoga, sauna, pool, media room, garages and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,110
1558 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with air conditioning, granite worktops and walk-in closets. The pet friendly community has a gym with yoga studio and pool. Cabrillo Heights Park is on one side, I-805 the other.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
2 Units Available
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy outdoor space and convenience with a patio or balcony and walk-in closets in every unit. Amenities include pool and parking. Close to Kearny Moto Park with easy access to Interstate-805 and the Cabrillo Freeway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:19pm
13 Units Available
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life at Aquatera, truly is coming home and getting away all at once. Enter the gates and you know youve escaped. Waterfalls, fountains and beautiful, natural plants soothe your eyes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1113 sqft
Located across from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, near freeways, schools, and parks. Sleek, modern, 1-2 bedroom apartments with high-end finishes plus stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, golf simulator, and gym.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
32 Units Available
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1324 sqft
Centrally located apartment community close to freeways, shopping centers and movie theaters. All-electric gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars and private patio/balcony. Community features media room, pool, hot tub and business center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
992 sqft
YouTube videos available for leasing tours! Contact our office today for more details! Amenity Package Includes Solar generated electricity in the common areas, solar generated heat in the pool and spa, recycling practices, weather based
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
2 Units Available
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just minutes from San Diego Mesa College. Apartments include bathtub, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers e-payments, on-site laundry, a pool, and parking.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8023 Caminito De Pizza
8023 Caminito De Pizza, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
726 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this freshly remodeled condo tucked in the sweet spot of Mission Valley! A generously sized 1 bedroom, with bonus space perfect for the home office.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2573 Ulric St 12
2573 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 238404 3 bed, 2 bath apartment! Renovated! MUST SEE! Come by and take a look at your new home!! Walk distance to schools, parks and shopping. Freeway access 3 blocks away.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6985 Camino Revueltos
6985 Caminito Revueltos, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1501 sqft
3BD 3BA Split Level Condo located in Mission Valley - **AVAIL NOW** Must see this beautiful 3BD 3BA recently renovated split level condo located in Mission Valley, 1 car garage and 1 car carport, beautiful views from the back private patio
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7579 Hazard Center Drive
7579 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1345 sqft
6-MONTH LEASE! 3 BD-2.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7954 Mission Center Ct #B
7954 Mission Center Court, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
894 sqft
2 BR/ 2 BA 894 SQFT CONDO IN MISSION VALLEY/ SAN DIEGO - Upgraded Condo in the Park Villas North Complex in Mission Valley. The property has been upgraded with Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and upgraded cabinets.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8228 Station Village Ln #1512
8228 Station Village Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
8228 Station Village Ln #1512 Available 07/24/20 2br at The Missions at Rio Vista Mission Valley - Gorgeous 3rd floor corner unit with views. Freshly painted interior including baseboards & crown molding. New upgraded carpeting throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8334 Ridge Ct
8334 Ridge Court, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
2183 sqft
Executive longterm rental, professionally designed 3 story single family home, boasting natural light, generous living spaces, indoor/outdoor patios, designer finishes, upgraded Bosch appliances, and luxurious details throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
7819 Stylus Drive
7819 Stylus Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7819 Stylus Drive in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7243 Camino Degrazia #55
7243 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1172 sqft
Great 2/2 condo with A/C plus loft! - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE!!! This bright 2/2 condo plus loft is ready for move-in. Extra loft provides extra space for an office or added living space.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8211 Station Village Lane #1210
8211 Station Village Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1538 sqft
8211 Station Village Lane #1210 Available 08/05/20 Newly Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath in Resort Style Complex The Lido in Mission Valley - Luxury unit in The Lido in Mission Valley, available now! Furnished spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath includes granite
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2220 Camino De La Reina #101
2220 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
993 sqft
2220 Camino De La Reina #101 Available 08/07/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 977 SQFT Mission Valley/ San Diego Condo - Beautiful condo in the River Colony Complex. The spacious condo features a kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinets.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2287 Dunlop St. 07
2287 Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
Newly Renovated w/Private Balcony! Move in 7/10! - Property Id: 313863 Welcome Home! 2287 Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA 92111 #07 $1,700.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6522 Kelly St.
6522 Kelly Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
918 sqft
2 Story Townhome w/Large Yard! Available TODAY! - Property Id: 313717 Welcome Home! 6522 Kelly Street, San Diego, CA 92111 $2400.
