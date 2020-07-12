/
allied gardens
291 Apartments for rent in Allied Gardens, San Diego, CA
9 Units Available
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
17 Units Available
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1363 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
7760 Margerum Unit #221
7760 Margerum Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1087 sqft
7760 Margerum Unit #221 Available 08/15/20 Rare 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Top Floor Condo in Del Cerro - Located close to Mission Valley & Fashion Valley shopping and restaurants. Located within the desirable Hill & Dale complex.
1 Unit Available
6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202
6675 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Central Large, Bright, 2nd Story, One Bedroom, One Bath in Allied Gardens - With easy access to much of central San Diego, this bright, newly painted unit with upgraded flooring is ready for move in! Close to Mission and Fashion Valley, North Park,
1 Unit Available
6883 Mission Gorge Road
6883 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1632 sqft
Single Level House - This single family home is 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom comes with a 2 car garage. Comes with lots of off-street parking. Walled in front low maintenance courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Allied Gardens
32 Units Available
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,835
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,932
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1135 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
15 Units Available
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,987
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
6 Units Available
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
989 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community situated in a peaceful courtyard setting close to Old Town and Downtown San Diego. Tenants have access to a fitness center, picnic area and two swimming pools.
1 Unit Available
10425 Caminito Cuervo #225
10425 Caminito Cuervo, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1037 sqft
10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 Available 08/17/20 Back on the Market! Mission Valley Beauty! Call today Move in Tomorrow! - This wonderful two bedroom two bath condo is located in a highly desirable area in Mission Valley.
1 Unit Available
10760 Caminito Bravura
10760 Caminito Bravura, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1334 sqft
Beautiful 3br/1.5ba 2-story end unit in the desirable park-like Mission Playmor community - Beautiful 3br/1.5ba 2-story end unit in the desirable park-like Mission Playmor community. This townhome has been totally remodeled.
1 Unit Available
5991 Wenrich Place
5991 Wenrich Place, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2496 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Del Cerro. This home features wood look flooring and fireplace in the living room and a newer central AC system.
1 Unit Available
6370 Rancho Mission Road
6370 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
603 sqft
Updated condo in the Friars Pointe in Mission Valley! This 2nd floor unit features laminate wood flooring throughout and includes 1 assigned parking space and 1 additional permitted/guest space with a parking pass.
1 Unit Available
6371 Rancho Mission Road
6371 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1276 sqft
Spacious upstairs 2BR 2BA condo with washer and dryer and one car garage with a view! Excellent Mission Valley location, super close to freeways, shopping and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
6836 Hyde Park Dr #H
6836 Hyde Park Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1252 sqft
2 Bed - 2 Bath Single Story Condo; Upstairs Corner Unit in San Diego - Single story condo at the Brentwood complex; upstairs corner unit with 2-off street parking spaces. This unit has new carpet and new vinyl flooring.
1 Unit Available
4966 Waring Rd. #C
4966 Waring Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1296 sqft
Dual Master 2 BD 2.5 BA with 2 Car Garage, Laundry, Easy Access to I-8, & Clubhouse Amenities - Come view this 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom dual master condo located in the Tennis Townhomes Community.
1 Unit Available
7837 Deerfield Street
7837 Deerfield Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
1900 sqft
4 bed/ 2.5 bath with contemporary designs! San Carlos Area! Walk to Mission Trails Regional Park! 1900 sqft.
1 Unit Available
6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204
6151 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 Unit Available
5220 Joan Ct
5220 Joan Court, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1539 sqft
Nice & spacious home walking distance to SDSU. This home features new exterior paint, real hardwood floors, NO CARPETS!! Large private rear yard & patio. 2 car attached Garage and Large Driveway.
1 Unit Available
5533 Adobe Falls Dr
5533 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1144 sqft
Conveniently located, upper level 2 bed/2 bath condo with over 1100 sq ft located in Del Cerro. Inside you?ll admire the statement eat-in kitchen with elegant wood cabinetry, ample counter space and wine fridge.
1 Unit Available
10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard
10864 Tierrasanta Boulevard, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1250 sqft
Townhome located in the Villa Martinique Community. Community offers adult pool, childrens pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts and walking trails.
1 Unit Available
6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5
6395 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1276 sqft
Charming Split-Level Home W/ Attached Garage - Charming split-level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with two car attached garage. This home's main level has beautiful laminate wood flooring with separate dining and living area.
1 Unit Available
6082 Caminito De La Taza
6082 Caminito De La Taza, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1980 sqft
Well Maintained 2B/2.5BA House w/ Sweeping Views & Attached Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully maintained 2B/2.5BA house located high on a hill in Del Cerro with sweeping views of San Diego.
1 Unit Available
5422 Redding Rd
5422 Redding Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1960 sqft
Spacious 3B+Office/2.5BA w/ Large Yard, W/D & 2 Car Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3B+Office/2.5BA House available for lease in the College Area of San Diego.
1 Unit Available
4388 Middlesex Drive
4388 Middlesex Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1725 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Kensington Heights! - Modern 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Kensington Heights! Architectural relevant 'Santa Fe Style', streamline modern entry, complete restoration on the 'rim' of Kensington Height.
