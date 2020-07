Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking garage guest suite hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit google fiber internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal

We're redefining the art of living well. Surpassing the expected, IDEA1 delivers a dynamic community that fosters sophistication, innovation and lasting relationships within our apartments in downtown San Diego. Our superb location in up-and-coming East Village also puts you near the popular bars and restaurants of Gaslamp District, making a night out on the town a breeze. And with no shortage of fun around downtown, IDEA1 really does give you access to it all. With state-of-the-art layouts and amenities found throughout IDEA1, we weave elegance and comfort into the fabric of downtown East Village living. And with our vibrant and modern workspaces for the creative class, IDEA1 serves as a think tank for both businesses and residents making work-life integration seamless. Contact us today to find out more about our brand-new apartments in East Village.