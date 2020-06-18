All apartments in San Diego
EV

Open Now until 6pm
688 13th St · (831) 319-5674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

688 13th St, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 543 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$2,101

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$2,477

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 354 · Avail. now

$2,478

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 338 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from EV.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Virtual tours available. We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Call us today for more information. Newly Reduced Rents + $500 off Move In + $250 Security Deposit! Call us today for more information!Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. They say that beauty is how you define it. At EV Lofts, weve created a modern space that lets you create your own beautiful life, as you choose to live it. Neutral interiors allow you to apply your own creative stamp while spacious, open floorplans allow you to spread out and entertain. Just steps from the beach and the arts districts active social scene, its easy to bring the party back to your place, but with so many amenities, you may find it starts there as well.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
0
Storage Details: Storage cages available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does EV have any available units?
EV has 6 units available starting at $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does EV have?
Some of EV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is EV currently offering any rent specials?
EV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is EV pet-friendly?
Yes, EV is pet friendly.
Does EV offer parking?
Yes, EV offers parking.
Does EV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, EV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does EV have a pool?
No, EV does not have a pool.
Does EV have accessible units?
Yes, EV has accessible units.
Does EV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, EV has units with dishwashers.

