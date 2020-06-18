Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car charging coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Virtual tours available. We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Call us today for more information. Newly Reduced Rents + $500 off Move In + $250 Security Deposit! Call us today for more information!Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. They say that beauty is how you define it. At EV Lofts, weve created a modern space that lets you create your own beautiful life, as you choose to live it. Neutral interiors allow you to apply your own creative stamp while spacious, open floorplans allow you to spread out and entertain. Just steps from the beach and the arts districts active social scene, its easy to bring the party back to your place, but with so many amenities, you may find it starts there as well.