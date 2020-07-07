All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188

9946 Scripps Westview Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9946 Scripps Westview Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
CORNER UNIT WITH LARGE PATIO, HARDWOOD FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN TO LIVING ROOM. PETS OKAY!!!!!!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo has it all! Sit in the backyard amongst the trees - you do not stare into a neighbors home! Ultimate privacy. Close to shops, freeways, and more!!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Central AC and Heat
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Single Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Granite counter-tops
- Open floor plan
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Open Floor Plan
- Fireplace
- Enclosed Backyard
- Private Patio
- Ample Closet Space
- Carport

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Scripps Westview
- Swimming Pool
- Spa
- 2 miles to highly rated Elementary, Middle and High Schools
- 2 miles to Miramar lake
- 1 and half miles from Mira Mesa shopping area and Edwards Cinema
- Easy freeway access to I-15

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Assigned Carport- 1 Car; extra spot
HOA NAME: Scripps Westview
YEAR BUILT: 1985
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: In parking lot (#10)
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent - $30 per pet
- Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener of patio area only
- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer,
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5260729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 have any available units?
9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 have?
Some of 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 currently offering any rent specials?
9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 is pet friendly.
Does 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 offer parking?
Yes, 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 offers parking.
Does 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 have a pool?
Yes, 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 has a pool.
Does 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 have accessible units?
No, 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 does not have accessible units.
Does 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University