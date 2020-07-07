9946 Scripps Westview Way, Unit 188

Amenities

CORNER UNIT WITH LARGE PATIO, HARDWOOD FLOORS, OPEN KITCHEN TO LIVING ROOM. PETS OKAY!!!!!!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo has it all! Sit in the backyard amongst the trees - you do not stare into a neighbors home! Ultimate privacy. Close to shops, freeways, and more!!!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Central AC and Heat

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Single Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Granite counter-tops

- Open floor plan

- Full-size Washing Machine

- Full-size Dryer

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Fireplace

- Enclosed Backyard

- Private Patio

- Ample Closet Space

- Carport



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Scripps Westview

- Swimming Pool

- Spa

- 2 miles to highly rated Elementary, Middle and High Schools

- 2 miles to Miramar lake

- 1 and half miles from Mira Mesa shopping area and Edwards Cinema

- Easy freeway access to I-15



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Assigned Carport- 1 Car; extra spot

HOA NAME: Scripps Westview

YEAR BUILT: 1985

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: In parking lot (#10)

FLOOD ZONE: No



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent - $30 per pet

- Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener of patio area only

- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer,

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



California D.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE5260729)