Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 Available 06/08/19 Spacious 1 Bd Condo in Scripps Ranch! - This is a spacious 1 bed 1 bath downstairs unit with an assigned parking space. Approx 850 sq ft with an open style floor plan. Bright living area with fireplace, mix of carpet and beautiful tile floors. Granite countertops in kitchen, tons of cabinet / storage space. Stacked washer and dryer in unit. Central A/C. This is a must see! Available early June.



Contact us today to schedule an appointment to view this property.



Be sure to also view the property video at www.givingtreepm.com



DRE# 02035049



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4084355)