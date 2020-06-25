All apartments in San Diego
9899 Scripps Westview Way #140
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

9899 Scripps Westview Way #140

9899 Scripps Westview Way · No Longer Available
Location

9899 Scripps Westview Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 Available 06/08/19 Spacious 1 Bd Condo in Scripps Ranch! - This is a spacious 1 bed 1 bath downstairs unit with an assigned parking space. Approx 850 sq ft with an open style floor plan. Bright living area with fireplace, mix of carpet and beautiful tile floors. Granite countertops in kitchen, tons of cabinet / storage space. Stacked washer and dryer in unit. Central A/C. This is a must see! Available early June.

Contact us today to schedule an appointment to view this property.

Be sure to also view the property video at www.givingtreepm.com

DRE# 02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4084355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 have any available units?
9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 have?
Some of 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 currently offering any rent specials?
9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 pet-friendly?
No, 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 offer parking?
Yes, 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 offers parking.
Does 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 have a pool?
No, 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 does not have a pool.
Does 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 have accessible units?
No, 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 does not have accessible units.
Does 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9899 Scripps Westview Way #140 does not have units with dishwashers.
