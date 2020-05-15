All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9889 Caminito Marlock #03.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9889 Caminito Marlock #03
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:18 AM

9889 Caminito Marlock #03

9889 Caminito Marlock · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9889 Caminito Marlock, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious Lower Condo in Park-Like Community! Rent it Now! - This lovely one bedroom condo in the Scripps Woods community features beautiful tile in the entryway. The kitchen features custom counter tops and new dark vinyl flooring.

Off of the kitchen/dining room is your large bathroom with matching vinyl flooring, white cabinets, and brush nickel pull. There is additional storage between the bathroom and your spacious bedroom which features a walk-in closet!

The home features newer carpet throughout and paints as well. The home is light and bright throughout with a cozy fireplace and convenient built-in shelving. Wall-unit AC also included! You also have a spacious storage closet space on your patio.

The community has a pool and spa and many mature trees. Great location is convenient to MCAS Miramar, freeway and shopping! Water, trash and sewer are included!

Please note- Renters insurance required. Email us for more information and details on the next tour! You can also pre-lease this beautiful home before it's gone!

Water, sewer, and trash included!

Call today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE3741472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 have any available units?
9889 Caminito Marlock #03 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 have?
Some of 9889 Caminito Marlock #03's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 currently offering any rent specials?
9889 Caminito Marlock #03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 is pet friendly.
Does 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 offer parking?
No, 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 does not offer parking.
Does 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 have a pool?
Yes, 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 has a pool.
Does 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 have accessible units?
No, 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 does not have accessible units.
Does 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9889 Caminito Marlock #03 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University