9889 Caminito Marlock #03

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Spacious Lower Condo in Park-Like Community! Rent it Now! - This lovely one bedroom condo in the Scripps Woods community features beautiful tile in the entryway. The kitchen features custom counter tops and new dark vinyl flooring.



Off of the kitchen/dining room is your large bathroom with matching vinyl flooring, white cabinets, and brush nickel pull. There is additional storage between the bathroom and your spacious bedroom which features a walk-in closet!



The home features newer carpet throughout and paints as well. The home is light and bright throughout with a cozy fireplace and convenient built-in shelving. Wall-unit AC also included! You also have a spacious storage closet space on your patio.



The community has a pool and spa and many mature trees. Great location is convenient to MCAS Miramar, freeway and shopping! Water, trash and sewer are included!



