Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

988 G Street #28

988 G Street · No Longer Available
Location

988 G Street, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Fully Furnished OR Unfurnished in East Village (Ballpark District) - This is a must see fully furnished (option to rent unfurnished as well) modern condo in San Diego. This condo features an open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings, a great outdoor patio, San Diego downtown life at your doorstep and close to everything: Petco Park, Restaurants, Shopping and Night Life/Gaslamp.

Water and Trash are included, appliances include a fridge, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. One parking space included at the Enterprise Parking Lot, which is one block away.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com to apply online.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4408729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 988 G Street #28 have any available units?
988 G Street #28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 988 G Street #28 have?
Some of 988 G Street #28's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 988 G Street #28 currently offering any rent specials?
988 G Street #28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 988 G Street #28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 988 G Street #28 is pet friendly.
Does 988 G Street #28 offer parking?
Yes, 988 G Street #28 offers parking.
Does 988 G Street #28 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 988 G Street #28 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 988 G Street #28 have a pool?
No, 988 G Street #28 does not have a pool.
Does 988 G Street #28 have accessible units?
No, 988 G Street #28 does not have accessible units.
Does 988 G Street #28 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 988 G Street #28 has units with dishwashers.
