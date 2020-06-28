988 G Street #28

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Fully Furnished OR Unfurnished in East Village (Ballpark District) - This is a must see fully furnished (option to rent unfurnished as well) modern condo in San Diego. This condo features an open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings, a great outdoor patio, San Diego downtown life at your doorstep and close to everything: Petco Park, Restaurants, Shopping and Night Life/Gaslamp.



Water and Trash are included, appliances include a fridge, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. One parking space included at the Enterprise Parking Lot, which is one block away.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com to apply online.



No Pets Allowed



