9723 West Canyon Terrace Available 06/15/19 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Located In San Diego - Address: 9723 West Canyon Terrace San Diego, CA 92123

Contact Chris For Appointment: 760-992-3350



Incredible 2BR/2BA Townhome in a wonderful Serra Mesa community. Open living room and kitchen with all major appliances. Large patio off the living room.



Residents will have full access to all the community amenities: Pool/Spa, Clubhouse, Rec-room, Gym, HUGE park, and Tennis Courts. Centrally located near the 15 and Aero Drive, it's a short walk to to all major shopping. Close to Miramar, Kearny Mesa, Tierrasanta, Allied Gardens, the SDSU college area, Mission Valley, Linda Vista, and Clairemont.



Contact Chris with KRC Today!



No Pets Allowed



